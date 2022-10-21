U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

GMS Powder Market Size to Grow by USD 471.49 Mn, Growing Demand for GMS to Drive Growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycerol Monostearategms (GMS) Powder Market by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Others), Product (Emulsifier, Thickening, Anti-caking, and Stabilizer), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 471.49 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glycerol Monostearategms Powder Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for GMS as an emulsifier and stabilizer in the food and beverage industry is driving the global glycerol monostearate (GMS) powder market growth. During the production of baked goods, the dough should be stabilized before baking. The quality of the flour is also important. Manufacturers of bakeries and confectionery products use emulsifiers to achieve viscosity. This prevents damage to products during transportation and handling. GMS powder is used as an emulsifier and a stabilizer. Thus, the growth of the bakery and confectionery segments of the food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio,

Vendor Landscape

The glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous local and international vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by many global vendors with a wide geographical presence and large production facilities located across the world. Major players are competing on the basis of price, innovations, and product quality. Vendors can leverage the latest technologies to gain a competitive edge. Hence, major vendors are focusing on product development. Moreover, strategic initiatives such as product launches and expansion plans will help them retain their market share and capture emerging and untapped market opportunities during the forecast period.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Market Segmentation

By application, the food and beverage segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. GMS powder is used as an emulsifier, binder, thickener, preservative, sweetener, and stabilizer in confectionaries, savory snacks, and bakery products. It is made of glycerol and helps maintain the shelf life of food and beverage products and prevents spoilage. These factors are increasing the demand for GMS powder in the food and beverage sector, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Regional Analysis

North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for GMS as an emulsifier and stabilizer in the F&B industry. The US is the key country for the glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • ACM Chemicals

  • Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Croda International Plc

  • Dharmasut Masala

  • Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

  • Foodfrillz

  • Gujarat Amines

  • Liberty Chemicals

  • Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Puramio India Pvt. Ltd.

  • R. M. Chemicals India

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Glycerol Esters Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food packaging films, agricultural films, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the food packaging films segment has been significant.

Glycerol Market by Source, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (pharma and personal care, foods and beverages, alkyd resins, polyether polyols, and others), source (biodiesel, fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and soap industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the biodiesel segment will be significant.

Glycerol Monostearategms (GMS) Powder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 471.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.93

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACM Chemicals, Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dharmasut Masala, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Foodfrillz, Gujarat Amines, Liberty Chemicals, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Puramio India Pvt. Ltd., and R. M. Chemicals India

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Emulsifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Thickening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Anti-caking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Stabilizer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ACM Chemicals

  • 11.4 Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.5 BASF SE

  • 11.6 Croda International Plc

  • 11.7 Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Gujarat Amines

  • 11.9 Liberty Chemicals

  • 11.10 Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Puramio India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.12 R. M. Chemicals India

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Glycerol Monostearategms Powder Market 2022-2026
Global Glycerol Monostearategms Powder Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gms-powder-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-471-49-mn-growing-demand-for-gms-to-drive-growth---technavio-301655126.html

SOURCE Technavio

