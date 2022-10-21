GMS Powder Market Size to Grow by USD 471.49 Mn, Growing Demand for GMS to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycerol Monostearategms (GMS) Powder Market by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Others), Product (Emulsifier, Thickening, Anti-caking, and Stabilizer), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 471.49 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for GMS as an emulsifier and stabilizer in the food and beverage industry is driving the global glycerol monostearate (GMS) powder market growth. During the production of baked goods, the dough should be stabilized before baking. The quality of the flour is also important. Manufacturers of bakeries and confectionery products use emulsifiers to achieve viscosity. This prevents damage to products during transportation and handling. GMS powder is used as an emulsifier and a stabilizer. Thus, the growth of the bakery and confectionery segments of the food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous local and international vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by many global vendors with a wide geographical presence and large production facilities located across the world. Major players are competing on the basis of price, innovations, and product quality. Vendors can leverage the latest technologies to gain a competitive edge. Hence, major vendors are focusing on product development. Moreover, strategic initiatives such as product launches and expansion plans will help them retain their market share and capture emerging and untapped market opportunities during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the food and beverage segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. GMS powder is used as an emulsifier, binder, thickener, preservative, sweetener, and stabilizer in confectionaries, savory snacks, and bakery products. It is made of glycerol and helps maintain the shelf life of food and beverage products and prevents spoilage. These factors are increasing the demand for GMS powder in the food and beverage sector, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for GMS as an emulsifier and stabilizer in the F&B industry. The US is the key country for the glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

ACM Chemicals

Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Dharmasut Masala

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Foodfrillz

Gujarat Amines

Liberty Chemicals

Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Puramio India Pvt. Ltd.

R. M. Chemicals India

Glycerol Esters Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food packaging films, agricultural films, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the food packaging films segment has been significant.

Glycerol Market by Source, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (pharma and personal care, foods and beverages, alkyd resins, polyether polyols, and others), source (biodiesel, fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and soap industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the biodiesel segment will be significant.

Glycerol Monostearategms (GMS) Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 471.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACM Chemicals, Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dharmasut Masala, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Foodfrillz, Gujarat Amines, Liberty Chemicals, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Puramio India Pvt. Ltd., and R. M. Chemicals India Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Emulsifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Thickening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Anti-caking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Stabilizer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ACM Chemicals

11.4 Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 Croda International Plc

11.7 Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

11.8 Gujarat Amines

11.9 Liberty Chemicals

11.10 Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

11.11 Puramio India Pvt. Ltd.

11.12 R. M. Chemicals India

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

