GMS Powder Market Size to Grow by USD 471.49 Mn, Growing Demand for GMS to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycerol Monostearategms (GMS) Powder Market by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Others), Product (Emulsifier, Thickening, Anti-caking, and Stabilizer), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 471.49 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics
The growing demand for GMS as an emulsifier and stabilizer in the food and beverage industry is driving the global glycerol monostearate (GMS) powder market growth. During the production of baked goods, the dough should be stabilized before baking. The quality of the flour is also important. Manufacturers of bakeries and confectionery products use emulsifiers to achieve viscosity. This prevents damage to products during transportation and handling. GMS powder is used as an emulsifier and a stabilizer. Thus, the growth of the bakery and confectionery segments of the food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market during the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
Vendor Landscape
The glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous local and international vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by many global vendors with a wide geographical presence and large production facilities located across the world. Major players are competing on the basis of price, innovations, and product quality. Vendors can leverage the latest technologies to gain a competitive edge. Hence, major vendors are focusing on product development. Moreover, strategic initiatives such as product launches and expansion plans will help them retain their market share and capture emerging and untapped market opportunities during the forecast period.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information
Market Segmentation
By application, the food and beverage segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. GMS powder is used as an emulsifier, binder, thickener, preservative, sweetener, and stabilizer in confectionaries, savory snacks, and bakery products. It is made of glycerol and helps maintain the shelf life of food and beverage products and prevents spoilage. These factors are increasing the demand for GMS powder in the food and beverage sector, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market during the forecast period.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Regional Analysis
North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for GMS as an emulsifier and stabilizer in the F&B industry. The US is the key country for the glycerol monostearategms (GMS) powder market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
ACM Chemicals
Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
BASF SE
Croda International Plc
Dharmasut Masala
Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Foodfrillz
Gujarat Amines
Liberty Chemicals
Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.
Puramio India Pvt. Ltd.
R. M. Chemicals India
Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs
Related Reports
Glycerol Esters Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food packaging films, agricultural films, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the food packaging films segment has been significant.
Glycerol Market by Source, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (pharma and personal care, foods and beverages, alkyd resins, polyether polyols, and others), source (biodiesel, fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and soap industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the biodiesel segment will be significant.
Glycerol Monostearategms (GMS) Powder Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 471.49 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.93
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACM Chemicals, Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dharmasut Masala, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Foodfrillz, Gujarat Amines, Liberty Chemicals, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Puramio India Pvt. Ltd., and R. M. Chemicals India
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Emulsifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Thickening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Anti-caking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Stabilizer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ACM Chemicals
11.4 Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
11.5 BASF SE
11.6 Croda International Plc
11.7 Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
11.8 Gujarat Amines
11.9 Liberty Chemicals
11.10 Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.
11.11 Puramio India Pvt. Ltd.
11.12 R. M. Chemicals India
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gms-powder-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-471-49-mn-growing-demand-for-gms-to-drive-growth---technavio-301655126.html
SOURCE Technavio