GMT Token builds data centers in Norway

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GMT Token's team is expanding geographically and has launched a new data center in Norway.

GMT Token - Data Center in Norway (PRNewsfoto/GMT Token)
The new 20-MW data center is located near Oslo. One of GMT's main goals is possessing the newest and most energy efficient equipment, so 2,950 new Antminer S19 miners have been installed. The number of miners at the data center is expected to increase. Because GMT strives to minimize any potential carbon footprint, the equipment will be operated by hydroelectric power.

The mining gear is located in a highly secure area with security and round-the-clock video surveillance. The miners will be cooled via an air ventilation system.

The team's plans for 2023 are to expand and increase the company's capabilities with Norwegian partners. In accordance with standard structures, the team will use a portion of the resources for social and environmental projects.

The temperature of the miners, for instance, is going to be maintained using cutting-edge immersion cooling. Hot water from the immersion cooling system will then be recycled for use in Norway's agricultural sector, industrial and social programs.

Norway is one of the most environmentally friendly countries in the world. It is focused on green energy. Having a data center in this region helps to increase the project's level of environmental friendliness and that of the crypto industry overall.

About GMT

GMT's Certik-audited smart contract was created on April 26, 2021, with the firm launching its computing power-backed token. The project's goal is to simplify the mining process for everyone by handling the logistics, providing around-the-clock uninterrupted service, and securing energy-efficient consumption costs. There are currently over 18,000 GMT token holders receiving daily bitcoin mining rewards without the hurdles of physically maintaining equipment. During the project's existence, GMT has increased the hash rate of the device park from 100,000 TH/s to 735 000 TH.

https://token.gmt.io/

Media Enquiries:

Matthew Halford
pr@gmt.io

 

SOURCE GMT Token

