U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.50
    -49.50 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,432.00
    -318.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,365.25
    -190.50 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.30
    -27.50 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.72
    +0.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.20
    -10.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.24 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    -0.0029 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8020
    +0.0970 (+2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    31.90
    -0.70 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6540
    +0.5320 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,245.45
    +175.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.13
    +11.35 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,918.10
    -87.29 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

GMT Token Creates Special NFT Series

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GMT has launched an NFT project called the "The Greedy Machines." The team decided to present the idea of an NFT from a completely different angle by creating an NFT art project: a set of mining machine images backed by computing power.

GMT Token - The Greedy Machines (PRNewsfoto/GMT Token)
GMT Token - The Greedy Machines (PRNewsfoto/GMT Token)

Users will be prompted to exchange GMT for NFTs, in the form of a miner, backed by computing power that allows them to receive bitcoin rewards. To activate NFTs in the game, users need to attach the purchased NFTs to a personal account. Players will be able to build their own mining farm: from mining devices, storage shelves, immersion baths, and further progressing to containers and huge data centers. Each player will be able to evolve from a novice miner with one device to the head of a mining empire.

The Greedy Machines project at its core encourages community involvement. Holders can invite their friends. Each invited individual and the participant themselves will receive a promo code for an additional reward in bitcoin. Players can also perform service maintenance on equipment. The more often a participant enters their personal account and performs equipment maintenance, the more they will receive various bonuses.

Since GMT Token is about sustainability, special "green" miners will be available. The proceeds from the sale of these devices will go to charitable foundations aimed at developing sustainable energy. The philosophy of HODL is at the heart of NFT ownership. The longer a player owns and does not sell an NFT, the more additional bonuses they receive.

The project's primary goals are to create a community of miners, to make mining easier by attracting lovers of beautiful visual forms and works of art.

The Greedy Machines NFTs can be bought for GMT tokens and are available on the GMT marketplace.

Follow the link for more details:

https://nft.gmt.io/

https://medium.com/@GMT_Token

About GMT
GMT's Certik-audited smart contract was created on April 26, 2021, with the firm launching its computing power-backed token. The project's goal is to simplify the mining process for everyone by handling the logistics, providing around-the-clock uninterrupted service, and securing energy-efficient consumption costs. There are currently over 18,000 GMT token holders receiving daily bitcoin mining rewards without the hurdles of physically maintaining equipment. During the project's existence, GMT increased the hash rate of the device park from 100,000 TH/s to 725,000 TH.

CONTACT: pr@gmt.io, 85265995090

SOURCE GMT Token

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla A.I. Day Is Coming. Expect High-End Computing, Self-Driving Cars, and Robots.

    High-end computing, neural networks, self-driving cars, and robots could come up at the car company's second annual event.

  • Intel exec on its turnaround: ‘We’ve got to build back that customer trust’

    Intel executives say they're going build back customer trust to turn its business around.

  • Apple's falling iPhone demand isn't as bad as it sounds

    Apple is pulling away from iPhone 14 production, retreating from plans to increase manufacturing by 6 million units, according to a report by Bloomberg.

  • Intel Not Ready to Cash in Its Chips with Apple

    Apple left Intel two years ago in favor of its own chips, but an Intel executive is not ready to let go.

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates

    Zoom Video Communications (ZM) brings new features on Zoom One, Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom Spaces, Zoom Events and Zoom IQ for Sales.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources

    Once unthinkable, mobile phones could go dark around Europe this winter if power cuts or energy rationing knocks out parts of the mobile networks across the region. Russia's decision to halt gas supplies via Europe's key supply route in the wake of the Ukraine conflict has increased the chances of power shortages. In France, the situation is made worse by several nuclear power plants shutting down for maintenance.

  • Dayin Technology Selects BlackBerry to Develop Acoustic Solutions for Great Wall Motors' Premium, Next-Generation Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Shanghai Dayin Technology Co.,Ltd. today announced that BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the company's "Yin" 2.0 app, set to be used within the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors' premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines.

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • India Eyes $550 Million Incentives to Draw Apple, Tablet Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to boost the financial incentives for manufacturers that make tablets and laptops in the country, wooing companies such as Apple Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. as part of its bid to challenge China as a production base.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Str

  • DALL-E's AI art generator is now (sort of) available to everyone

    OpenAI's image generator, DALL-E, is available to everyone — you don't need to sit on a waiting list.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • 12 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 biggest computer hardware companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World. According to the Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022, the global market for computer hardware is expected to grow […]

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were tumbling today after a Bloomberg report said that the company is walking back plans to boost iPhone production. This news worried Apple shareholders, sending the tech stock down by 2.9% as of 12:14 p.m. ET. Apple had originally told its suppliers to prepare for increased production as it anticipated higher demand for its latest iPhone 14 models.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida

  • Adobe Outlines Figma Feature Ideas, Commits to Keeping Free Tier

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. plans to add technology from its creative software portfolio to Figma without tweaking pricing or simplicity after its acquisition, seeking to ease concerns among loyal users that the deal may significantly change the design app. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s

  • Amazon’s Latest Devices Push It Deeper Into Wellness, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s annual device event Wednesday showed the e-commerce giant pushing further into wellness, security and the auto industry, underscoring an effort to weave its technology into every part of consumers’ lives. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Mar

  • Google to build its first cloud region in Greece

    Alphabet Inc's Google will set up its first cloud region in Greece, the company said on Thursday, giving a boost to the country's efforts to become a world cloud computing hub. The deal is estimated to contribute some 2.2 billion euros ($2.13 billion) to Greece's economic output and create some 20,000 jobs by 2030, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. Since taking office in 2019, Mitsotakis's conservative government has stepped up moves to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment and high tech companies to the country which emerged from a decade-long financial crisis in 2018.