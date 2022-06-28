GMT Trading Partners With MetaQuotes, Now Enables Trading on MT4

ZURICH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaTrader 4, or MT4, is an online trading platform developed by MetaQuotes. It's highly popular among retail CFD traders and novice traders, thanks to its simplicity and ease of use: MT4 operates on the MQL 4 programming language, which is friendlier for beginners for a few reasons: Creating scripts and indicators on it is simple, and with it, it's easier to get started with algorithmic trading. Having said that, GMT Trading has recently announced it now enables trading on MT4.

"Incorporating MetaTrader 4 on our platform may be perceived by some as a step back, but we know it's actually a leap forward," said Anthony Rich, GMT Trading's spokesperson. "This classic platform opens us up to a different kind of traders - it's friendlier for retail and novice investors. These two sectors are composed of tens of thousands of investors looking to take advantage of the trends in the financial markets, and we are here to aid them in pursuing their goals."

Being classic is timeless

Since the arrival of MT5, there has been a constant debate over which of the two platform versions is a more viable option for investors. Truth is, the answer depends on the trader's orientation and experience level. Although MT5 has some significant advantages, many experienced traders choose to stick with MT4 anyway.

"MT4 is perceived by many not as an 'older' version, but rather a 'classic' version of the famous MetaQuotes product," added Rich. "That's why many investors choose it regardless of their experience level. Not to mention, it's better for the decentralized, open, and highly unregulated global scale of the forex markets."

About GMT Trading

GMT Trading is a crypto and forex trading broker that puts an emphasis on experience and customer service. It facilitates an arsenal of knowledge and tools to help investors buy, sell and exchange a wide array of currencies with the best trading conditions. GMT Trading excels in transparency, therefore clients don't have to worry about hidden fees and costs. Other than that, all customers' transactions are secure, and their privacy is highly protected. GMT Trading has an expert support team, available 24/5 to respond to all queries and requests. Altogether, these sum up to the most advanced trading experience available in the current market conditions.

Website: https://gmttrading.io/

