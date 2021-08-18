U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

GN Store Nord Unveils Leading-Edge Jabra Earbuds Engineered for Discreet Hearing Enhancement

·7 min read

-- Jabra Enhance Plus will bring hearing enhancement, music and calls in a state-of-the-art miniaturized true wireless earbud with signature design and functionality

-- The earbuds are engineered to help people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, combining everything expected from a set of earbuds with advanced hearing aid technology, while staying discreet

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on years of research, innovation and engineering in sound and hearing, GN extends its Jabra Enhance™ line of hearing enhancement solutions designed to help users hear more from life. In a first-of-its-kind innovation, GN brings together the convenience of true wireless earbuds with advanced hearing technology to alleviate unaddressed user needs and enable millions of people to take the first step on their hearing health journey. This innovation combines a discreet, comfortable design and the Jabra legacy of industry-leading earbud capability with GN Hearing's expertise and advanced hearing-enhancing technology.

Jabra Enhance Plus
Jabra Enhance Plus

The result is Jabra Enhance™ Plus – a unique high-tech, all-in-one hearable for the many people who experience mild-to-moderate hearing loss but who are not yet ready for traditional all-day wear hearing aids. Jabra Enhance Plus offers a lifestyle solution to help individuals hear conversations easier and better in select situations, such as social gatherings, meetings or while enjoying media.

Jabra Enhance Plus comes in a miniaturized true wireless form factor, 50% smaller than Jabra Elite™ 75t, which is already today one of the smallest true wireless earbuds on the market. Jabra Enhance Plus also includes the calls, music quality and experience users expect from premium true wireless earbuds. They will provide hearing help for users in a miniaturized, discreet and comfortable design. Their stylish design combines organic and modern lines, creating a desirable look in and out of the ear. The user can personalize the earbuds on their smartphone through the Jabra Enhance smartphone app. Their extremely small size makes them virtually unnoticeable. The Enhance Plus also performs as a premium true wireless earbud, delivering a 3-in-1 experience of hearing enhancement, music, and calls. The user can complete the easy one-time set-up experience in minutes. They will then have access to convenient and simple controls to adjust volume and listening mode for all environments.

"By combining the expertise from both sides of our medical and consumer grade audio businesses, Jabra Enhance Plus will offer a sound solution to those of us who experience hearing challenges in everyday life," said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at GN Audio (Jabra). "This is a game changer in giving people control of their hearing as well as delivering a great true wireless audio experience."

Jabra Enhance Plus will be available first in the U.S. and sold through licensed Hearing Care Professionals. Users will benefit from a medical hearing test and assessment, ensuring that Jabra Enhance Plus is appropriate for their hearing needs.

This makes Jabra Enhance Plus a great first step in people's hearing health journey and can be used to augment hearing in a variety of environments like restaurants, work meetings and family gatherings. Users will also benefit from traditional earbud functionality such as enjoying media, working from home and commuting.

"With Jabra Enhance Plus, we want to expand hearing health to even more people who need it," said Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing. "Treating hearing loss has a positive impact on well-being and quality of life, which contributes to a person's overall health. This innovation will help many more people begin their hearing health journey by providing a unique product that can give them control of their hearing health, act as true wireless earbuds and still ensure access to professional care and counseling."

Features enabling clear sound experience

  • Small, discreet and stylish design

  • Three different sized EarGels for ultimate comfort and secure fit

  • Four sound processing features implemented into one compact design for hearing clearer sound, including:

  • 10 hours battery life on a single charge with 30 hours included with charging case

  • High quality codec for strong streaming sound quality and clearer calls and music

  • Jabra Enhance app allowing for a user-friendly, easy and quick setup process

  • Simple controls for daily use and adjusting volume

  • IP52-rated for water and dust resistance

  • Compatible with select smartphones

  • Available in two colors: dark grey and gold beige

Merging the Power of GN Audio with GN Hearing

The development of the Jabra Enhance line is the culmination of years of GN Group research into consumer behavior, hearing challenges and preferences. In launching Jabra Enhance Plus, GN Audio's brand Jabra couples its expertise in true wireless technology and consumer electronics with the hearing aid heritage of GN Hearing to bring new solutions to users depending on their hearing wishes and needs. This combined expertise enables the Jabra Enhance line to offer millions of people a new choice to help them take the first step in their hearing health journey – ranging from a high-tech hearable in Jabra Enhance Plus to a state-of-the-art hearing aid in Jabra Enhance Pro that launched in select channels in June 2021.

Availability

Jabra Enhance Plus will first be available in the U.S., with launches in other countries following thereafter. It will be available in select hearing care clinics. We plan to launch Jabra Enhance Plus towards the end of the year and will provide updates in the meantime. Pricing will be communicated at a later stage. The Jabra Enhance Plus aims to provide users with a medically regulated device, which we will work on getting approved under the appropriate regulation.

Learn more about the new Jabra Enhance Plus at www.jabra.com/enhance-plus

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, which includes world-leading expertise in both audio and hearing solutions, we've committed over 150 years to making life sound better, opening a world of sound without limits. Our cutting-edge innovations in hearing care are engineered for you – whoever you are, whatever you do – and founded in the belief that great sound should be as individual as your personality. Jabra is part of the GN Group – pioneering great sound from world-leading hearing aids and office headsets, to cutting-edge sports headphones. www.jabra.com

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, operates in 100+ countries, employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2021 GN Group A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Jabra. (PRNewsFoto/Jabra)
Jabra. (PRNewsFoto/Jabra)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gn-store-nord-unveils-leading-edge-jabra-earbuds-engineered-for-discreet-hearing-enhancement-301357580.html

SOURCE Jabra

