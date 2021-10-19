U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

GNC Announces Appointments of New Chief People Officer and Chief Science Officer

·3 min read

-- Elisa Bannon-Jones joins the company to lead GNC's people strategy as the Company continues to attract new talent and invest in its team to drive growth

-- Sudipta Veeramachaneni appointed to new role to lead research and development efforts to continue to provide high quality, clinically-proven products to GNC consumers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC announced today that Elisa Bannon-Jones has joined the Company as Chief People Officer, and appointed Sudipta Veeramachaneni to the role of Chief Science Officer. These appointments are effective immediately.

"I am thrilled to announce both Elisa and Sudipta's appointments," said Burris. "Bringing Elisa and her long track record of success to GNC is a huge win for our team, and her energy and expertise will be critical to our efforts to attract and develop top talent that will help us shape GNC's future. Sudipta's expertise in nutritional science has kept us at the leading edge of ingredient and product innovation. These moves will further strengthen GNC's executive leadership team and I know Elisa and Sudipta will both play important roles in continuing our business transformation."

Bannon-Jones joins GNC from Pep Boys, Icahn Automotive Group, where she served as Chief People Officer. Bannon-Jones has held human resources leadership roles across a diverse cross section of retail environments and other industries, and her deep industry expertise in developing top performing teams will help propel GNC's strategic goals forward. In addition, Bannon-Jones also spent time in retail field leadership roles early in her career and this experience will be instrumental as GNC continues to transform its retail business and in-store shopping experience. Beyond her most recent role with Pep Boys, Bannon-Jones held human resources leadership positions at Frontier Communications, Brightstar Corp., Vride, Wireless Vision, and U.S. Cellular.

Veeramachaneni has been with GNC for over 14 years and over that time, has helped to drive GNC product design for regions across the world, working with governing bodies to ensure product is developed in compliance with complex regulatory standards. An accomplished and published scientist, Veeramachaneni manages the design and implementation of GNC research studies that result in new products that are differentiated in the market by unique, scientifically proven, consumer benefits they provide. Given her expertise, she has also represented GNC as an invited speaker at various industry and media events and serves on the Board of the Supplement Safety and Compliance Initiative.

"Over the years, Sudipta has been a key driver of our industry-leading product innovation, and her appointment to this new role reinforces our commitment to delivering high quality, science-backed solutions for our consumers to help everyone Live Well," commented Karlyn Mattson, Chief Merchandising Officer.

About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions to help consumers live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

Media Contact:
GNCComms@fticonsulting.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gnc-announces-appointments-of-new-chief-people-officer-and-chief-science-officer-301403828.html

SOURCE GNC

