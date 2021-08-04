(GNRC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Generac Holdings Following Recalled Generators

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC).

On July 29, 2021, Generac recalled several generators models after multiple reports of fingers being injured in the machines, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, Generac has received eight injury reports, resulting in seven fingers amputations and one finger being crushed. The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 through June 2021. Following this news, Generac stock fell nearly 3% on July 29, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Generac shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

