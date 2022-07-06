GNSS Simulators Market Demand, Growth, and Forecast 2029 | Increasing Demand for UAVs to Propel Industry Growth

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global GNSS simulators market size is expected to gain momentum backed by the growing demand for advanced wearables across the globe. Additionally, the high demand for unmanned aerial vehicles across the military and defense sector is likely to propel the demand for advanced GNSS simulators. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its upcoming report, titled, “GNSS Simulators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.”

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has resulted in several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies globally, several manufacturing facilities have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries to bring the economy back is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

A gnss simulator efficiently emulates the surrounding of a gnss receiver across a dynamic platform by enabling vehicle and satellite motion, atmospherics, characteristics, and other effects. It propels the receiver to navigate as per the parameters set by the test scenarios.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2022 and 2029.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Component, By GNSS Receiver Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others



GNSS Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for UAVs to Propel Market Growth

The growing demand for optimum border monitoring, security, and surveillance purposes is driving the adoption of advanced UAVs. The increasing demand for strategic and tactical UAVs is expected to boost the adoption of advanced gnss simulators across the globe. Technological advancements have led to the development of wearable devices that are gaining popularity among consumers. Advanced gnss simulators offer total control over GPS signals that enable improved performance of the hardware and software of the wearable devices. As per the International Data Corporation report, around 336.5 million wearable devices were sold globally in 2019. This is expected to bode well for the global gnss simulators market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Demand for Advanced UAVs in North America to Spur Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global gnss simulators market in the forthcoming years. The dominance is attributable to the growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in countries such as Canada that will propel the adoption of advanced gnss simulators in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience considerable growth owing to the supportive government initiatives regarding space development activities that will boost the demand for technologically advanced gnss simulators in the region during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation Key Focus of Major Companies to Consolidate Their Positions

The global gnss simulators market is experiencing considerable competition owing to the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their dominance. These companies are focusing on developing innovative gnss simulators to strengthen their market positions. Furthermore, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

November 2019 – Orolia announced the launch of GSG-8 GNSS/GPS simulator. According to the company, the device is an advanced timing test solution, navigation, and positioning simulator. Additionally, it will deliver optimum quality navigation satellite system signal testing and sensor simulation across the globe.

