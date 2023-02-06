GNSS Simulators Market Size growing at 10.9% CAGR Set to Reach USD 430.3 Million By 2023

Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global GNSS Simulators Market Size gathered USD 171.2 Million in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 430.3 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.



GNSS Simulators Market Overview

The Global Navigation Satellite System Simulator Market size is a rapidly expanding industry, providing various applications in diverse fields. These simulators serve as a cost-effective and efficient tool for testing and validating GNSS devices and systems. Their high level of accuracy and realism in replicating satellite signals and environmental conditions make them essential for the development and improvement of GNSS technologies.

The market for GNSS simulators finds extensive utilization in the aerospace and defense sector, where they are used for testing the navigation systems of aircraft and military vehicles. They are also employed in the automotive industry for testing the accuracy and reliability of GPS systems installed in vehicles. Furthermore, GNSS simulators are utilized in the geospatial and surveying industry for evaluating the performance of mapping and survey equipment.

Another area of growth for GNSS simulators is in the research and development sector, where they are employed to evaluate the performance of new GNSS technologies and protocols. Additionally, they are also utilized in the telecommunications industry for testing the accuracy and reliability of GNSS-based devices and services.

The GNSS simulator market provides a broad range of applications in diverse fields such as aerospace, defense, automotive, geospatial, surveying, research and development, and telecommunications, driving its growth and solidifying its position as a crucial tool in the advancement of GNSS technologies.

GNSS Simulators Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

GNSS Simulators Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

The global GNSS Simulators market size in 2021 stood at USD 171.2 Million and is set to reach USD 430.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9%

The market is dominated by key players such as Spirent Communications, Thales Group, Cobham plc, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, and Keysight Technologies, among others.

The aerospace and defense segment is expected to hold the largest GNSS simulators market share due to increasing demand for navigation systems in military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

North America is set to have the largest GNSS simulators market share, owing to the presence of major players and high investment in R&D activities in the region.

The increasing adoption of GNSS simulation technologies, such as virtual GNSS simulators and software-defined GNSS simulators, is driving the growth of the market.



Trends in the GNSS Simulators Market

Demand from the aerospace and defense sector: The increasing demand for navigation systems in military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles is driving the growth of the market for GNSS simulators in the aerospace and defense sector. With many countries increasing their military budgets, due to factors like rising power of China and Russian aggression towards Ukraine are some of the trending reasons.

Growing adoption in the automotive industry: The increasing use of GPS systems in vehicles for navigation and tracking purposes is leading to the growth of the market for GNSS simulators in the automotive industry.

Expansion in the geospatial and surveying sector: The growing demand for mapping and survey equipment is driving the growth of the GNSS simulators market in the geospatial and surveying sector.

Growing demand for cost-effective and efficient testing and validation tools: The growing demand for cost-effective and efficient testing and validation tools for GNSS technologies is driving the growth of the GNSS simulators market.

Technological advancements: The increasing adoption of advanced GNSS simulation technologies, such as virtual GNSS simulators and software-defined GNSS simulators, is driving the growth of the market.

Growing demand for high-precision GNSS simulation: The increasing demand for high-precision GNSS simulation is driving the growth of the GNSS simulators market.

GNSS Simulators Market Dynamics

Increasing demand in the commercial sector: The increasing demand for GNSS simulators in the commercial sector, such as in the retail and transportation industries, is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing use in the research and development sector: The growing use of GNSS simulators in the research and development sector to evaluate the performance of new GNSS technologies is driving the growth of the market.

Rising demand for multi-frequency GNSS simulators: The increasing demand for multi-frequency GNSS simulators is driving the growth of the market.

Growing demand in the maritime sector: The increasing use of GNSS technologies in the maritime sector is driving the growth of the GNSS simulators market.

Growing demand in the agriculture sector: The increasing use of GNSS technologies in precision agriculture is driving the growth of the GNSS simulators market in the agriculture sector.

Increasing demand in the mining sector: The growing demand for GNSS simulators in the mining sector, such as for testing the navigation systems of mining equipment, is driving the growth of the market.

Growth Hampering Factors in The Market For GNSS Simulators

High cost of advanced GNSS simulators is a major hindrance to the growth of the market.

Competition from other testing and validation tools: Competition from other testing and validation tools, such as traditional testing equipment, is hindering the growth.

The dependence of the GNSS simulators market on government funding, especially in the aerospace and defense sector, is hampering its growth.

Limited applications of GNSS simulators in the commercial sector is a major challenge for the market.

Strict regulations for GNSS simulators: Stringent regulations for GNSS simulators, especially in the aerospace and defense sector are hampering the growth of the market.

Need for skilled personnel: The lack of skilled personnel to operate and maintain GNSS simulators is a major challenge for the market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Multi Channel

Single Channel

By Receiver

GLONASS

GPS

BeiDou

Galileo

Other





End-User

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Military and defense

Marine

Automotive

Others

By Application

Surveying

Navigation

Mapping

Vehicle Assistance Systems

Location Based Services

Others

GNSS Simulators Market Overview by Region

North America is the leading region in the GNSS Simulators Market share. The region is home to some of the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world, which drives the demand for GNSS simulators in the region. The region is also home to some of the largest GNSS technology companies, such as Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, and Lockheed Martin, which contributes to the growth of the market in the region.

Europe is another important region and has the second highest GNSS Simulators Market share, with a significant presence of aerospace and defense companies, such as Airbus and Thales, which drives the demand for GNSS simulators in the region. The region is also home to some of the largest GNSS technology companies, such as Trimble and Topcon, which contributes to the growth of the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing GNSS Simulators Market share, with a growing demand for GNSS technologies in countries such as China and India, and Japan. The region is home to some of the largest GNSS technology companies, such as China Academy of Space Technology and Japan Radio Company, which drives the demand for GNSS simulators in the region. There is an increasing animosity between China and its neighbors which is pushing countries to increase their defense budgets which will in turn help the GNSS Simulators Market size grow.

The Rest of the World is a diverse region, with a significant presence of aerospace and defense companies, such as Embraer in Brazil, and a growing demand for GNSS technologies in countries such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The region is also home to some of the largest GNSS technology using companies, such as Saudi Arabian Airlines and South African Airways, which contributes to the growth of the market in the region.

GNSS Simulators Market Key Players

The GNSS Simulators Market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Trimble, Topcon, China Academy of Space Technology, Japan Radio Company, Saudi Arabian Airlines, South African Airways, Embraer, Spirent Communications, Septentrio, Rohde & Schwarz, Vector Nav Technologies, Kongsberg, Septentrio, Kongsberg, Leica Geosystems, NovAtel, and Oxford Technical Solutions. These players are engaged in various activities such as research and development, product innovation, and partnerships to enhance their market position and provide innovative solutions to customers.

