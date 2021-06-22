U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.47
    +13.68 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,890.56
    +13.59 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,207.19
    +65.71 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.93
    -5.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    -0.38 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1942
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0060 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6890
    +0.3910 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,968.70
    -385.31 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    762.72
    -31.61 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.01
    +27.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

GoPro aims to develop an action camera ecosystem with its new API

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

GoPro recently opened up its camera system with GoPro Labs, allowing users to add experimental features like footage capture with motion detection. Now, the company is taking it a big step further with the introduction of the Open GoPro API for the Hero 9 Black. 

With the API, developers can access the following Hero 9 Black features: Wireless connectivity, camera command and control, camera status, camera preview and SD card media review and transfer. It has already been used by companies Huami to incorporate wireless control with its Amazfit smartwatches, operate a GoPro on an FPV drone using the Orqa FPV and even by Sena to control the Hero 9 Black using voice commands. 

Other companies using the API include Pixellot, which created wireless GoPro control for sports broadcasting, and Centurion Boats, which allows you to control the camera wirelessly from a boat's helm screen. The possibilities are pretty wide for such a small and mobile camera, and according to GoPro's demo pages, it supports Python, Csharp, Swift and CC++. 

Along with the API, GoPro has released the camera firmware update 1.6 for the Hero9 Black, on GoPro's Quik app and GoPro.com. New features include improved camera power on and off, Quik app connectivity, touch screen sensitivity in menus and settings and reliability when using the remote to control your camera. 

Recommended Stories

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • ReconAfrica responds to the Globe and Mail's recent inaccurate and defamatory article

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) provides a factual response to Globe & Mail's false and defamatory article dated June 20, 2021.

  • I’m 60 and earn $150K passive income. I want my wife, 50, to travel with me in an RV, but she won’t quit her job. What can I do?

    ‘My wife earns about $35,000 a year. She's stated that she doesn't want to let her employer down by quitting.’

  • Plug Power Missed Earnings Estimates. Why Its Stock Is Gaining.

    Plug Power posted bigger-than-expected sales, though its first-quarter earnings fell short of estimates.

  • Bearish Sentiment Increases as ETH Breaks Down Below Crucial Support

    Ethereum (ETH) has been moving downwards since it reached an all-time high on May 12. So far, it has reached a low of $1,750.

  • Reddit-Hyped Oil Explorer Sells $100 Million in New Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., the tiny oil company touted on Reddit as a possible short squeeze, moved quickly to cash in on its sudden popularity by selling about $100 million in new shares.The Texas-based oil driller that started the year with a market valuation of $71 million disclosed the share sale in a federal filing late Monday. Torchlight, which has seen its valuation more than double in just the past week to more than $1 billion, said it may issue another $150 million

  • Is Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 866 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • What in the heck is the FDA thinking?

    By John Vandermosten, CFA TSX:PMN.TO | OTC:ARFXF | NASDAQ:BIIB One of the wildest roller coaster rides in biotech has been the aducanumab saga that has been taking place over the last few years. Aducanumab, branded as Aduhelm, is an amyloid beta-directed monoclonal antibody intended for use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Aduhelm binds to aggregated forms of amyloid beta and has

  • Dogecoin hits lowest level since early April as cryptocurrencies remain under pressure

    China’s regulatory crackdown continues to take toll on cryptocurrencies.

  • Blackberry QNX Software Embedded in 195M Vehicles

    Research firm Strategy Analytics has found that vehicles featuring Blackberry’s (BB) QNX software now total 195 million, up 20 million year-over-year. Canada-based Blackberry provides intelligent security software and services. BlackBerry’s QNX royalty revenue backlog grew 9% year-over-year to $490 million during the first quarter. The company’s shares fell 2.7% in pre-market trading on June 22. (See Blackberry stock charts on TipRanks) Executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry John Chen said, “A

  • ‘Big Short’ Fund Manager Warns of ‘Mother of All Crashes’ in Crypto

    Michael Burry issued the warning in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

  • Angst at Exxon as managers begin employee performance reviews

    HOUSTON/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp has kicked off a yearly performance review for U.S. staff, a process some workers dread because they view it this year as a prelude to stealth layoffs. The evaluations are expected to assign about 5% to 10% of the workforce to performance improvement plans that can lead to forced departures for those unable to achieve managers' goals, according to a person familiar with the process. Exxon last year targeted 8% of U.S. employees as low performers - up from 3% historically.

  • What is polkadot and how it's catching up to ethereum: former NYSE trader

    Polkadot is an ethereum competitor that's gaining the attention of Wall Street

  • 10 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best copper stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now. Copper is on track to become the new gold as the gap between supply and demand widens. According to a […]

  • GameStop surges after completing at-the-market equity offering

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman breaks down today’s trending tickers.

  • It looks a lot like 2004 in the markets, Morgan Stanley says. What happens next.

    Morgan Stanley said 2021 was beginning to resemble 2004, a year which may offer clues for investors as to what will happen in the months ahead.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Billionaire Leon Cooperman, who oversees Omega Advisors, […]

  • Pantera’s Dan Morehead Scores 250% Surge Betting Beyond Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Dan Morehead, a veteran Bitcoin investor, is making more money at his hedge fund firm by diversifying beyond the most popular cryptocurrency.“If you’re just long Bitcoin, it’s kind of like in the 90s being just long Yahoo -- you know, there were 30 other really important companies to invest in,” Morehead, the head of Pantera Capital Management, said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg. “Now there are literally 100s of tokens that are liquid enough to

  • Bitcoin erases 2021 gains as crypto sell-off gathers pace

    The world's biggest cryptocurrency was down roughly 9%, trading at $29,621.

  • EVs Will Rule the World By 2040. Here Are the Winners and Losers.

    Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter published a detailed forecast for electric-vehicle sales for the coming generation. Some investors aren't going to like it.