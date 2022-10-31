U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.20
    -0.33 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    -4.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0078 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1472
    -0.0144 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6800
    +1.2600 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,476.74
    -86.16 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Honors Key Partner in Fight Against Lung Cancer

·3 min read

Daiichi Sankyo Announced as 2022 "Simply the Best Award" Honoree

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) announced it will honor Daiichi Sankyo with the "Simply the Best Award" for their commitment to advancing lung cancer oncology discovery to meet the needs of all patients. The company will accept the award at the Simply the Best XVII Dinner and Gala on Saturday, November 12 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

GO2Foundation for Lung Cancer (PRNewsfoto/GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer)
GO2Foundation for Lung Cancer (PRNewsfoto/GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer)

"We are honored to be recognized by GO2 Foundation for our work toward ensuring all people with lung cancer – regardless of their background – have effective options for their care. We are pushing the boundaries of science to change the way cancer is treated to improve the quality of life of patients around the world and ensure the needs of diverse patient communities are addressed," said Toshinori Agatsuma, Corporate Officer, Global Head of Oncology Research and Vice President of Oncology Research Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo.

Daiichi Sankyo is working to develop new and expand existing medicines through their antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology to create targeted therapies for people living with non-small cell lung cancer and small-cell lung cancer. The company's motto "Passion for Innovation. Compassion for Patients" guides their research and development goal of bringing innovative new treatment options to patients with unmet medical needs.

"Daiichi Sankyo is among the best of the best in developing targeted treatments while considering every patient and keeping their unique needs top-of-mind," said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder and board chair of GO2 Foundation.

As the understanding and treatment of lung cancer continues to advance, so does the need. This year, nearly 236,000 Americans will receive a lung cancer diagnosis and more than 131,000 will die of the disease. Eighty percent of those recently diagnosed never smoked or quit more than a decade ago.

"The work of Daiichi Sankyo is aligned with GO2's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in lung cancer care, addressing and resolving health care disparities and increasing survivorship through engagement of historically underserved populations through community-based clinical care," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president & CEO of GO2 Foundation.

The Simply the Best Gala will include a dinner program, awards presentation, live auction, and after party. Ticket sales to the event are open to the public. For additional information and to join the Simply the Best XVI, please visit https://secure.go2foundation.org/site/SPageNavigator/go2_gala.html.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. We work to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care. Learn more at go2foundation.org.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is dedicated to creating new modalities and innovative medicines by leveraging our worldclass science and technology for our purpose "to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the world." In addition to our current portfolio of medicines for cancer and cardiovascular disease, Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on developing novel therapies for people with cancer as well as other diseases with high unmet medical needs. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 16,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation to realize our 2030 Vision to become an "Innovative Global Healthcare Company Contributing to the Sustainable Development of Society." For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go2-foundation-for-lung-cancer-honors-key-partner-in-fight-against-lung-cancer-301663887.html

SOURCE GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares Of CRISPR-Focused Verve Therapeutics Just Took A Grim Turn

    Verve Therapeutics announced disappointing lab results for its CRISPR gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, and VERV stock skidded.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC director experiences COVID rebound after taking Pfizer's Paxlovid

    The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, experienced a COVID-19 rebound after completing a course of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, the agency said on Monday. Walensky had experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms less than ten days ago. After completing a course of Pfizer's Paxlovid, and a period of isolation, she had tested negative for the virus, but on Sunday, she tested positive again, CDC added.

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • Drugmakers Fight Over Lucrative Pneumonia Vaccines

    The growing $7 billion market is currently dominated by Pfizer, and rivals’ interest in winning more of the business shows the pharmaceutical industry’s renewed focus on vaccines.

  • ESSA Provides an Update on its Clinical Collaboration with Janssen

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that Janssen Research and Development ("Janssen") is suspending enrollment into the Phase 1 clinical study of EPI-7386 with apalutamide or EPI-7386 with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC") patients as a result of operational recruitment challenges

  • 5 Genius Ways to Pay for Assisted Living

    As people age, it can be more challenging to live by yourself and handle your basic needs. Assisted living facilities and care workers provide additional help for seniors to live independently in a safe environment. Paying for assisted living can … Continue reading → The post Is Assisted Living Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • KOL Webinar on Genetic Blindness Points to Promise of Kiora’s Pioneering Solution--Clinical Data in Q1

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • COVID long-haulers need your help to be invisible no more | Opinion

    We need your support and acceptance to fight this difficult reality and help us to be invisible no more.

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Here's a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Now That's Trouncing the Market

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have skyrocketed more than 35% year to date. Vertex enjoys a monopoly in treating the underlying genetic cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex Chief Operating Officer Stuart Arbuckle said in the Q3 call that the company expects to file for U.S. approval of Kalydeco in treating children ages one month to less than four months before the end of this year.

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Jump After Janssen Pact For Its Three Product Candidates

    Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) announced a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit. In vitro and in vivo efficacy of SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB), SON-1210 (IL12-FHAB-IL15), and SON-1410 (IL18-FHAB-IL12) will be evaluated in combination with certain Janssen proprietary cell therapy assets. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Sonnet shall supply the three referenced compounds for use in head-to-head studies. If

  • A blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection

    A number of multicancer early detection tests are currently in development. EK Image/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesDetecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can be logistically challenging, expensive and

  • New omicron subvariants accounted for more cases in New York region in latest week than BA.5, CDC data shows

    The omicron sublineages BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 continued to spread in the U.S. in the week through Oct. 29, accounting for 27.1% of new cases nationwide, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

  • More Kids Are Being Screened for Anxiety, Depression. But Then What?

    Families are grappling to understand a new wave of assessments and what to do if a problem surfaces.

  • Pig Heart Transplants for Humans Already Work Better Than Doctors Hoped

    Courtesy University of Maryland School of MedicineWe all remember the big news earlier this year when a 57-year-old patient suffering from heart disease was given a new lease on life, courtesy of a genetically modified pig heart. It was a groundbreaking surgery that extended the man’s life and marked the first time that a pig heart had ever been xenotransplanted. Though the man died after two months (likely because of a porcine virus), it turns out the heart wound up beating more like a human he

  • 16-year-old girl hospitalized after being attacked by multiple dogs

    A Thousand Oaks teenage girl was hospitalized in serious condition Sunday evening after being attacked by at least six large dogs at her home.

  • Do you have breast self-awareness? It could save your life

    According to the American Cancer Society, a person has a 99 percent chance of surviving breast cancer if it is […] The post Do you have breast self-awareness? It could save your life appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Halifax Health in Daytona Beach sees rise in trauma cases during Biketoberfest

    This Biketoberfest, the Halifax Health Trauma Center saw more event-related injuries to motorcyclists than in years past.

  • Tim Roth's Son Cormac Died At Age 25

    "Resurrection" star Tim Roth's son Cormac died at age 25, according to the actor and his family.