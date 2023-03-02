SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Successful advertising and marketing have become ever more complex, once mobile devices and social media came into our lives. Recent technological progress has simplified many tasks associated with a successful ad campaign. Yet, there's one challenge that the pros must tackle: reaching the consumers on all of their devices while also considering their preferences. The most successful marketers of our age combine a passion for powerful, insightful content with an understanding of technology . One company with such expertise is California-based Go Ads , founded by Nicholas Kohlschreiber , a staunch advocate of marrying marketing and technology. As GoAds.com experts note, it took less than a decade for technology to revolutionize the industry, and there is no sign of the transformation slowing down.

Seeking to answer the question of how exactly technology had changed the marketing landscape, Fortune organized a breakfast roundtable a few years ago, bringing together trade executives for its Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado. In a lively discussion characterized by varied opinions, the participants pinpointed four radical changes that technology had brought about in the marketing domain. The roundtable participants spent much time on the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). Given the deluge of data companies have to deal with, an understanding of AI has become essential, with Lucas ranking AI as the second-biggest challenge after complexity. Last but not least, the social media explosion has changed the role of marketing chiefs. Their job now extends beyond driving sales to encompass the creation of brand enthusiasts, as explained by Ragy Thomas, CEO of Sprinklr. Modern-day industry executives have to push for digital transformation so that their company can harness the power of technology to inspire and engage, according to Thomas.

The advent of technology into the marketing space has opened up incredible opportunities for companies such as GoAds.com, which specializes in advertising and technology solutions that help its clients boost customer acquisition. Go Ads' founder, Nicholas Kohlschreiber , quickly realized that social media was pushing the industry into a new direction and focused on developing solutions that allow advertisers to enhance their web presence, drive high-quality traffic, and promote engagement. In 2015, the firm released the beta version of its Hashtag Ads platform, which was built on the novel idea of bringing together advertisers and social media influencers to deliver impactful campaigns.



About Go Ads:

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nicholas Kohlschreiber , an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

