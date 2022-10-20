U.S. markets closed

GoAds.com Founder, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, Explains Why Multichannel Internet Marketing is Important

GoAds.com
·3 min read
GoAds.com

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Based in California, GoAds.com is an innovative media agency founded by Nicholas Kohlschreiber through identification and adaptation to key trends and frameworks within the technology niche. One such catalyst for success is multichannel internet marketing (also known as "cross-channel marketing"), a strategy Kohlschreiber describes as crucial for any business venture operating within today's digital landscape.

The principle of this approach is straightforward-enterprises need to provide customers with as many choices as possible when it comes to accessing information about a product or a service, which will ultimately deliver optimized conversion rates. Communicating with the target audience should involve a combination of direct and indirect channels (such as email, retail, website, direct mail, mobile, and pay-per-click) implemented in real time and responsive to shifting needs and market climates. Campaign managers now have a rapidly expanding set of digital tools designed to facilitate this task, importantly offering analytical feedback that provides insight into effective or ineffective strategies. Among the automation applications available to choose from are Marketo, Salesforce's Pardot, and Oracle's Eloqua.

Multichannel internet marketing does come with certain challenges since it requires identifying the right mix of channels, giving proper consideration to the cost per acquisition, appropriately targeting messages, effectively choreographing campaigns, and monitoring customer touchpoints. As a specialist in the field, Nicholas Kohlschreiber provides his clients with a balanced approach, which is critical for many small- to medium-sized businesses that lack the know-how or infrastructure to implement a successful marketing strategy.

A think piece produced by Adobe Digital Insights revealed that many businesses have yet to integrate a cross-channel framework despite understanding the obvious benefits. In fact, there has been a marked decline in usage, as observed in one study. For those who have begun to use the available technology, it becomes increasingly important to develop a deep understanding of a customer's journey in order to apply digital marketing toolsets appropriately. The above-mentioned study highlighted that "only 17% of organizations indicate they are fully capable of analyzing their customers' journeys." Notably, over half of the surveyed companies that use tools effectively are "usually" or "always" hitting their financial targets.

About Go Ads:

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nicholas Kohlschreiber, an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

goads - Sales Leads & Internet Marketing Experts: https://goads.com

Founder of Go Ads, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, Examines the Relationship Between Marketing and Tech: https://www.yahoo.com/now/founder-ads-nicholas-kohlschreiber-examines-203000849.html

Go Ads Founder, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, on Helping Businesses Optimize Social Media Footprint: https://www.yahoo.com/now/ads-founder-nicholas-kohlschreiber-helping-144000239.html

Contact Information

Go Ads
Nicholas Kohlschreiber
Nick@goads.com
949-880-0000
www.goads.com

SOURCE: GoAds.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721289/GoAdscom-Founder-Nicholas-Kohlschreiber-Explains-Why-Multichannel-Internet-Marketing-is-Important

