Goal Solutions Promotes Matt Myers to CEO

·2 min read

Move signals the completion of a multi-year reorganization effort at the Goal family of companies and positions it for continued double digit growth

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, award-winning financial services company Goal Solutions has promoted Matt Myers to CEO; Matt has served as President of Goal since January 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Goal Solutions)
(PRNewsfoto/Goal Solutions)

Adding CEO to Matt's President title recognizes the strategic vision and leadership he has brought to the Goal family of companies over the past 15+ years. Matt began his career at Goal in 2007 in Portfolio Performance Analytics and Credit Risk before launching the Asset Management business in 2012. He later spent time in Goal's investing business working on whole loan acquisitions and ABS issuance. Later promoted to Chief Operating Officer he led Goal's expansion into Loan Servicing via acquisition as the company continued to vertically integrate. Under Matt's leadership as President starting in early 2020 Goal Solutions has achieved record-setting growth across all business lines.

"The success of the company is a testament to Matt's outstanding leadership which has enabled Goal to enter new markets, provide an expanding array of services, and deliver remarkable results. The team of experts and comprehensive capabilities Matt has assembled makes Goal Solutions a highly sought-after organization that our employees enjoy working at and our clients have come to expect great things from." said Ken Ruggiero, Co-Founder and Chairman of Goal Solutions.

Matt Myers, President and CEO, added "Goal's success is a reflection of the entire organization making a commitment to diversify into new asset classes and services developing deep expertise across all areas of the business. Our focus on innovation at all levels of the company has helped deliver significant value to our clients. I'm immensely proud of the culture we have that gives everyone in the organization a chance to make meaningful contributions, learn new skills, and truly enjoy the work we perform as a team for our clients."

About Goal Solutions

Since 2008 Goal Solutions has delivered comprehensive and customizable Loan Servicing, SPV Administration and Asset Management solutions. Driven by technology, data science, and industry expertise, Goal is a strategic partner for investors, originators, banks, credit unions, and colleges across the entire consumer finance lifecycle. Learn more about the Goal family of companies at www.goalsolutions.com.

Contact for Press Inquiries
Brian Cox | VP Business Development
617-680-351
bcox@goalsolutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goal-solutions-promotes-matt-myers-to-ceo-301584473.html

SOURCE Goal Solutions

