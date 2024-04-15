The Goat Marketplace & Bistro closed in the Lansing Mall. Now, a partner is alleging illegal liquor sales, unpaid rent

Less than two months after The Goat Marketplace and Bistro, a restaurant inside the Lansing Mall, closed its doors one of the restaurant's partners is suing another.

DELTA TWP. — Less than two months after The Goat Marketplace and Bistro, a restaurant inside the Lansing Mall, closed its doors one of the business's partners has filed a lawsuit against another.

According to Taurian Amunga's March 7 lawsuit, filed against Dustin Morrell in Eaton County Circuit Court, Morrell breached their partnership, engaging "in behavior contrary to" their business partnership and causing "the imminent eviction from the Lansing Mall due to rental arrears."

The Goat Marketplace and Bistro closed at the end of February.

The complaint makes several claims, including that Morrell didn't file necessary paperwork, sold liquor without a license, diverted funds from the partnership, didn't pay bills in a timely matter, and took on a failed side agreement for baked goods that damaged Amunga's reputation.

Amunga seeks damages "in excess of $25,000, plus interest, costs, and attorney fees," according to the lawsuit. Court records show the case has been assigned to Eaton County Circuit Court Judge John Maurer. There are no hearings scheduled yet.

Amunga, who owns Guyton Heirlooms and is the sole leaseholder of the Lansing Mall space, and Morrell, owner of Goat on Grand River, entered into a partnership, along with Chester Kolinski, to create The Goat Marketplace and Bistro in November 2023, according to the lawsuit.

Amunga and Morrell each held equal ownership in the partnership, while Kolinski, who is not named in the lawsuit, held 10%, the lawsuit said.

"The purpose of the partnership was to form a joint enterprise combining Morrell's marketing and brand with Amunga's location and kitchen, to serve a blend of both chefs' styles," the complaint said.

Morrell said Amunga's financial issues at the mall predate their partnership. He declined to comment on the lawsuit further Thursday, citing a need to speak with his attorney.

Jack Rucker, an attorney representing Amunga, said his client is still negotiating with management at the Lansing Mall and hasn't been evicted from the space he leases. Although he was behind on rent before partnering with Morrell, the possibility of eviction came after the partnership "began to hemorrhage money," Rucker said.

Story continues

Liquor license never obtained, lawsuit says

Amunga's lawsuit claims Morrell never filed paperwork with the state to create a limited liability company for the partnership, despite telling Amunga he would. He also claims Morrell sold liquor at the restaurant without a license and diverted funds from the restaurant to his own company rather than the partnership.

Morrell's failure to file limited liability company paperwork with the state provided "zero liability shield to Amunga or Morrell," the lawsuit said.

According to the complaint, Morrell never obtained a liquor license for the business despite telling Amunga he had. The lawsuit claims Morrell sold liquor on the premises on at least three occasions before the restaurant closed. Amunga faced "stiff fines for these violations," said the lawsuit.

Rucker said the state never fined Amunga for serving liquor.

The lawsuit claims Morrell failed to manage the business competently.

"The partnership ran at a heavy loss, unable to pay its bills and falling behind on its obligations to employees, vendors, and creditors," it claims. "At the same time, Morrell directed most, if not all, cash flow to the Goat on Grand, LLC, while maxing out credit limits with culinary vendors under the partnership's name.

"Morrell's mismanagement of the partnership resulted in repeated missed payroll for the employees, and at least one disgruntled employee caused physical damage to the restaurant as a result," said the lawsuit.

Leaseholder subjected to 'reputational harm'

In addition to the financial and management accusations, the suit claims that in early February, Morrell "entered into a private arrangement between the Goat on Grand, LLC, and a local bakery to produce paczkis for sale to be baked and sold from the partnership's storefront. Morrell did not send any of the profits to this agreement to the partnership, rather he sought to keep them for his own business."

Shortly afterward, the bakery backed away from that arrangement, said the lawsuit: "Morrell engaged in what can only be described as a flame war on social media, badmouthing and insulting the owners of that bakery. This generated an immense amount of backlash, which caused the partnership to suffer."

As a result, Amunga was subjected to a "dramatic loss of community standing and reputational harm," the lawsuit claims.

In late February, after the restaurant had closed, Morrell took items "which belonged exclusively to Amunga," from the mall space, the lawsuit alleges.

READ MORE:

More than 350 new apartments planned in Delta Township complex expansion

Michigan is filled with weird and wonderful sights, and Holt author highlights nearly 100

Contact Reporter Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on X @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Partner in now-closed Goat Marketplace and Bistro at Lansing Mall files lawsuit