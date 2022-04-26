Goat Milk Cosmetics Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Artisanal Businesses. The Market to Hit $5 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Goat Milk Cosmetics market was valued at $3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5 billion by 2027.

Chicago, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [214 Pages Report] According to Arizton’s latest research report, the goat milk cosmetics market will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027. In recent years, most of the young generation is looking for locally manufactured, handcrafted, natural cosmetics products. Consumer awareness is increasing as the internet and social media become popular and enable them easier access to artisanal items. Consumers are on the search for products that will improve their appearance. More natural, clean, and even food-grade products are projected to flood the skincare market in the upcoming years.



Goat Milk Cosmetics Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $5 Billion CAGR 8.5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET APAC SEGMENTS COVERED Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography REGIONAL COVERAGE APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, MEA MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE 20+ Key Vendors

Social Media Influencers Reshaping the Market

The cosmetics sector has seen significant changes because of the rise of social media. As a result, digital celebrity groups, often known as "social influencers," have emerged, with massive reach and millions of followers, and the ability to significantly affect a brand's reputation. The rising trend of premiumization is likely to promote the global expansion of the goat milk cosmetics industry.

The global goat milk cosmetics market is likely to develop further, with new companies joining the market and larger brands swiftly reinventing their product lines to obtain the largest share in the next 5 years.

Key Highlights

The bathing accessories market constitutes the largest share in the market; however, the demand for other goat milk cosmetics products like lip balm and shaving cream is expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.99% (by value) during 2022-2027.

The change in demand from mass beauty goods to luxury premium items tailored to the needs of the consumer has created a plethora of opportunities for new products to enter the goat milk cosmetics market.

North American region was the largest revenue contributor in the goat milk cosmetics market. However, the Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The goat milk cosmetics business is extremely fragmented, with local, regional, and multinational suppliers operating all over the world. However, the number of global players is limited, and the growing popularity of natural cosmetics has given rise to a wave of domestic and local vendors.

In the goat milk cosmetics market vendors compete based on their product portfolios, product differentiation, and pricing. During the projection period, product expansion would be the driving force behind the increased market competition.

Companies are developing products for specific skin conditions. For example, Bend Soap Company, a goat milk soap company, has created goat milk soap for those with specific skin conditions, including eczema, acne, and sensitive skin.

To know more: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/goat-milk-cosmetics-market

Segmentation Analysis

Product Type

Bathing Accessories

Skin Care

Hair Care

Foot Hand & Nail Care

Other



Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Channels

Others



Geography

North America US Canada

APAC China South Korea Japan India

Europe Germany UK France Italy

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape –25 key companies are profiled in the report

In 2021, APAC was the world's largest cosmetics market, accounting for 31.22% of worldwide cosmetics sales

The goat milk cosmetics market in APAC is expected to reach $1.8 billion in the next 5 years. APAC continues to drive the global cosmetics trends, with South Korea and Japan retaining leadership in innovative product concepts and performance, particularly in the skincare category. In the APAC skincare market, manufacturers producing goat milk cosmetics are gaining momentum. With more than 10% of total beauty goods supplied through online channels, the APAC region is likely to become a worldwide leader in sales of online goat milk cosmetics products. China was the country with the most cosmetic purchases made via mobile applications and the internet. Furthermore, Millennials are seeking beauty businesses online to discover product usage through online recommendations and marketing activities.

The market is projected to endure a harsh and competitive environment, with suppliers attempting to have a competitive edge with maximum penetration among the targeted customers. Brands and retailers must recognize the value of investing in understanding the buying motive and cultural habits of the target group, which may aid in developing a better knowledge of the customer. With millennials as the primary target group worldwide, baby boomers are likely to be the fastest-growing category, providing chances for market providers.

Key Company Profiles

Dionis

Bend Soap Company

Ziaja

Gorgeous Soaps

Sunaroma

Crabtree & Evelyn

Legend’s Creek

Horse O Peace

Dr Squatch

Zum Bars

Beekman

Nubian Heritage

Windrift Hills

Bates Family Farm

Lover’s Care

Goat Milk Stuff

Harvest Hill Skincare

Sun Hill Skincarel

Little Seed Farm

Kate Somerville

Haute Goat

Chivas Skin Care

Whey Organic Cosmetics

Mt Capra (Whey Organic Cosmetics)

Billie Goat Soap



