U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,183.00
    -76.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.75
    +11.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    +0.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.93
    +1.81 (+11.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7980
    +0.2230 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,810.00
    -2,233.98 (-4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.52
    -61.83 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.09
    -22.02 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

GobiMin Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GobiMin Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Expressed in United States dollars except where otherwise indicated)

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (“GobiMin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries collectively the “Group”) reports its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements along with quarterly highlights of management’s discussion and analysis have been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available at the website of the Company (www.gobimin.com).

Financial Highlights

Three months ended June 30,

Year ended

2021

2020

December 31, 2020

$’000

$’000

$’000

Revenue

220

202

891

(Loss)/gain on disposal of financial assets

(22)

124

266

Fair value (loss)/gain on financial assets

(26)

194

(106)

Net loss for the period/year

(479)

(70)

(3,349)

Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company

(402)

(30)

(3,057)

Basic and diluted loss per share (in $)

(0.008)

(0.001)

(0.062)

(LBITDA)/EBITDA (1)

(415)

10

(3,002)

(LBITDA)/EBITDA per share (in $) (1)

(0.008)

0.0002

(0.061)

As at June 30,

As at

2021

2020

December 31, 2020

$’000

$’000

$’000

Cash and cash equivalents

18,636

17,886

19,471

Cash and cash equivalents per share (in $) (1)

0.38

0.36

0.40

Working capital

20,528

21,190

21,306

Total current liabilities

2,512

2,272

2,536

Total assets

74,266

73,296

74,985

Note:
(1) As non-IFRS measurements, (LBITDA)/EBITDA ((loss)/earnings before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization), (LBITDA)/EBITDA per share and Cash and cash equivalents per share are not mandatorily required by IFRS and, therefore, the amounts presented in the above table may not be comparable to similar data presented by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Business Summary and Development

1. Gold Project in Xinjiang

The Company owns 70% equity interests in Xinjiang Tongyuan Minerals Limited which operates the Sawayaerdun Gold Project (“Gold Project”) in Xinjiang. Its exploration licence had been renewed with expiry date on June 15, 2023. Upon the settlement of the mining royalties of $1,481,000 (equivalent to RMB9,560,000) in July 2021, the mining licence had been renewed with expiry date on March 22, 2023.

The on-site industrial test on applying bio-tech methodology on extraction of metals from large-scale samples of gold ores was running behind schedule attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the analysis results on the ore samples and the immersion gold tests conducted by the Research Institute, arsenic and iron in the ore samples have been successfully removed by oxidation. It is almost the end of the pre-oxidation stage. Upon the satisfaction in maintaining the alkali balance, the industrial test would enter into the final stage of gold immersion process in late 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, there was no addition to exploration and evaluation assets. As at June 30, 2021, the Group had a contractual commitment of $1,653,000 for the future development of the Gold Project.

2. Financial Assets

(i) Listed Securities

As at June 30, 2021, the fair value of listed securities held by the Group amounted to $313,000 (December 31, 2020: $247,000) which include investments in listed stock, futures and options of $252,000 (December 31, 2020: $127,000) trading through registered brokerage firms in Hong Kong and a listed stock in Canada of $61,000 (December 31, 2020: $120,000). For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the loss on disposal of listed stock, indexes, futures and options amounted to $137,000 (six months ended June 30, 2020: gain of $84,000) and fair value loss on listed securities was $88,000 (six months ended June 30, 2020: $76,000).

(ii) Unlisted Investments

The Group holds 670,000 shares of Dragon Silver Holdings Limited (“Dragon Silver”) representing 9.90% of its total issued capital at an investment cost of $1,121,000 (equivalent to HK$8,710,000). Dragon Silver is a Hong Kong based company which mainly engaged in trading, production, processing and investment in precious metals and non-ferrous metals and related products. In consideration of the continuous difficult market conditions and the impact of COVID-19, the Group agreed to waive further the profit guarantee compensation for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 as requested by the guarantor. There were no material fair value changes for the investments in Dragon Silver for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (six months ended June 30, 2020: nil).

As at June 30, 2021, unlisted investments held by the Group other than Dragon Silver amounted to $268,000 (December 31, 2020: $257,000). During the period under review, the fair value gain on other unlisted investments was $4,000 (six months ended June 30, 2020: gain of $5,000).

(iii) Debentures and Certificate of Deposit

As at June 30, 2021, the Group held debentures of $2,551,000 (December 31, 2020: $2,741,000) with coupon rates ranged from 4.250% to 7.375% (December 31, 2020: 4.250% to 7.375%) per annum and maturities ranged between November 30, 2026 and perpetual (December 31, 2020: May 31, 2021 and perpetual).

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, interest income from debentures was $79,000 (six months ended June 30, 2020: $98,000) and fair value gain on debentures amounted to $10,000 (six months ended June 30, 2020: loss of $138,000). No gain or loss on disposal of debentures (six months ended June 30, 2020: gain of $4,000) was recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

3. Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at June 30, 2021, working capital of the Group was amounted to about $20,528,000 (December 31, 2020: $21,306,000), which is computed by netting off its current assets of $23,040,000 (December 31, 2020: $23,842,000) with its current liabilities of $2,512,000 (December 31, 2020: $2,536,000).

Taking into account of its financial position, management of the Group considered that its cash and cash equivalents will be more than sufficient to finance its operation, including the contractual commitments of the Gold Project of approximately $1,653,000 (December 31, 2020: $1,633,000) as at June 30, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (852) 3586-6500
Email: felipe.tan@gobimin.com

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of GobiMin. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward looking information includes without limitation, statements regarding the size and quality of the Company’s mineral resources, progress in development of mineral properties, the prospective mineralization of the properties, and planned exploration programs. The reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information included in this press release given that (i) actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information, and (ii) certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information could prove to be inaccurate. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and GobiMin assumes no obligation to revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise, except in accordance with law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To receive GobiMin press releases by email, send a message to info@gobimin.com and
specify “GobiMin press releases” on the subject line
To unsubscribe GobiMin press releases, please send a message to unsubscribe@gobimin.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Target clobbers Q2 earnings estimates, reveals new $15 billion stock buyback plan

    Target goes shopping...for its stock.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) built an advantage by becoming one of the first companies to allow users to integrate, manage, and secure data, and the company has prospered through its analytics capabilities. Palantir is a company specializing in data mining. The company's products allow for human-driven data analysis without a deep knowledge of query languages or statistical modeling.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Lowe's stock gains after surprise growth in sales, profit and same-store sales beat expectations

    Shares of Lowe's Companies rose 1.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal second-quarter profit, sales and same-store sales that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to July 30 rose to $3.02 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $2.83 billion, or $3.74 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $4.01. Sales grew 1.0%, to $27.57 billion from $27.30 billion, while the

  • Is Sesen Bio Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Shares of Sesen Bio (SESN) have been volatile the past couple days after the Cambridge, Mass.-based cancer researcher relayed news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "cannot approve" the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) "in its present form," and is recommending that the company provide "additional clinical/statistical data and analyses." The company

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Tencent Sales Grow Slowest in Two Years as Crackdown Weighs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holding Ltd.’s revenue increased at its slowest pace since 2019 after China’s expanding tech crackdown hit its mobile gaming empire, overshadowing newer businesses from cloud to social ads.Beijing’s months-long crackdown has ignited a trillion-dollar selloff in Chinese equities, up-ended online education and also pumped the brakes on growth across a swath of industries from advertising to car-sharing. This month, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed esti

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • 2 Risky Stocks to Avoid If You're Worried About Rising Interest Rates

    It was recently suggested that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as 2023. Two stocks that could be particularly vulnerable as interest rates rise are Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). Interest costs already eat up a significant portion of their revenue, and an increase in the rates could make things even worse.