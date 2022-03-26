U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,352.27
    +420.92 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

GobiMin Inc. Announces Change of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GobiMin Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GMN
GobiMin Inc.
GobiMin Inc.

Montreal, Canada, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (the “Company” or “GobiMin”) announces that Mr. Hubert Marleau has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company effective on March 25, 2022.

Concurrent with Mr. Hubert Marleau’s resignation, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Philippe Marleau has been appointed as Director of the Company with effect from March 25, 2022. Mr. Philippe Marleau is the son of Mr. Hubert Marleau. He is currently the chief executive officer of Palos Capital Corporation (“Palos”), a boutique financial services firm focused on wealth management and merchant banking activities. Previously, Philippe was the chief executive officer of IOU Financial Inc. (“IOU”), a tech-enabled lender to small businesses that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He currently serves on the boards of Palos and IOU. He previously served on the boards of MAG Energy Solutions (a leader in electricity trading in North America) and Fountain Asset Corp. (a merchant bank that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange). Philippe holds a Bachelor of Engineering with a Minor in Economics from McGill University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Mr. Felipe Tan, president and Chief Executive Officer of GobiMin, said “We all welcome Philippe on board and are happy and excited about his inputs and contribution to our Company. We also extend my sincere thanks to Hubert for his services and contribution during his tenure.”

For further information, please contact:

Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (852) 3586-6500

Email: felipe.tan@gobimin.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To receive GobiMin press releases by email, send a message to info@gobimin.com and
specify “GobiMin press releases” on the subject line

To unsubscribe GobiMin press releases, please send a message to unsubscribe@gobimin.com


Recommended Stories

  • Push to unionize tech workers gets more momentum as Google Fiber subcontractors in Kansas City join their ranks

    Classified as subcontractors, the workers are pushing for equal treatment at the tech giant.

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Nio Stock Is Down 10% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. As a whole, the company performed well in the quarter, but investors appeared to be disappointed with management's estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries. Nio's management said that the company will deliver between 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles in the first quarter, compared to Wall Street's consensus estimate of 28,000 for the quarter.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • Electric vehicles: Nio reports earnings, Tesla Berlin factory to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • Weekend reads: the slowing housing market and inverted yield curve signal a coming recession

    Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts a 25% decline in U.S. home sales. On March 24, the yield on five-year U.S. Treasury notes was 2.40% and the yield on seven-year notes was 2.43%. Both were higher than the 2.38% yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter Looms, But Delisting Fears Hit Xpeng Stock

    Xpeng earnings come after the Chinese startup hiked EV prices and as P7 rival looms. Delisting fears hit Xpeng stock and China EV stocks Friday.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Why Huntsman Shares Are Down Today

    Starboard Value LP failed in its attempt to overhaul the board of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN), a setback in the activist investor's campaign to shake up the chemicals maker. Starboard's campaign got a boost prior to the vote when advisory service Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommended Huntsman shareholders support the activist, but it wasn't enough to replace the board. Huntsman said Friday that shareholders had voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Teva stock jumps toward longest win streak in 2 years, after Bernstein analyst turns bullish

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. hiked up 5.0% toward a six-week high in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track for a ninth-straight gain, after Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal turned bullish on the "long suffering" generic drug maker. The stock, which has suffered yearly declines the past six years, has run up 16.6% over the past nine sessions, and is headed for the longest win streak since the 10-day stretch that ended Jan. 15, 2019. Bernstein's Gal said even after Teva has p

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.