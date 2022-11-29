U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

GOBLINTOWN BRINGS MISCHIEF TO ART BASEL WITH (f)art Basel: A Reverse Heist

·3 min read

Join Goblintown For a Two-Day Immersive Art Heist Culminating in a Basement Banger at The Goblintown Hideout

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goblintown is proud to present (f)art Basel: a Reverse Heist: an immersive, multi-day experience celebrating counterculture and satirizing the prestige of Art Week. Open to Goblintown holders and the public, the Goblin SothePEEs and PISStie's truck will be driving around Miami Friday and Saturday handing out prints and ultra-rare, hand-painted pieces. After two days of the truck taking Miami by storm, find it parked at the final stop: a secret hideout where the goblins rage all night long. Lose yourself in these immersive activations bringing Goblintown's original IP to life.

"Art Basel ranks as one of the premier art shows of the Americas offering VIPs a chance to engage in the international art world as private collectors, museum directors and curators, art advisors, and internationally known artists. NFTs have given us an opportunity to democratize art. No longer do the rich get to gatekeep what is considered valuable in the art world. Goblintown is here to lift the art of the people, the artists yet to be known, what is possible with NFTs, and maybe bring the traditional art world down a peg or two. Goblintown is the r/Wallstreetbets of the Art World. Truth Labs created Goblintown to disrupt. For its next trick, it will bring a splash of counterculture to the white walls of Miami. The NFT community deserves experiences as immersive here as they will be someday digitally. Goblintown has built a rich world that our community and the public can immerse themselves in. Our Art Basel activations will allow us to actually take them inside this world," said Cesar Kuriyama, Truth Labs.

On Friday, December 2nd, Wynwood locations will be posted on Twitter. Saturday, December 3rd the truck will be in South Beach starting at Showfields (12pm-2pm), and ending at the Goblin hideout TBD location (10pm-1am).

The SothePEEs and PISStie's truck will be open to the public, with two ways to obtain tickets to the Saturday party event: Token holders: existing token holders will have the chance to RSVP to receive one of 500 tickets to the event on Tokenproof. The general public may RSVP for a standby ticket on Tokenproof, as well.

"Goblintown knows how to shake up the establishment with flare and grotesque taste, while bringing immersive experiences that bend the mind and overload the senses – so it's a no brainer for us at Proxy to wanna join forces and partake in this (f)art Basel heist. All we can say is keep your eye out for the hooded Jedi looking weirdo lurking around - say the secret word and see what happens," said Denis Mars, Proxy.

Open to goblin NFT holders, and goblins at heart, guests are invited to party, watch live performances, and revel goblin-style in many more surprises.

PRESS CONTACT: Truthlabs@shadegrouppr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goblintown-brings-mischief-to-art-basel-with-fart-basel-a-reverse-heist-301689412.html

SOURCE GoblintownNFT

