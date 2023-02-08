U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,169.75
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,158.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,764.25
    -12.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.20
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    +0.73 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.60
    +10.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.34 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9200
    -0.1520 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,199.37
    +295.95 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.26
    +9.30 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,886.71
    +22.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

GoCardless opens up access to its global bank payment network

·4 min read

Third party payment providers can now service the fast-growing account-to-account payments market via a single integration to GoCardless

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, has launched GoCardless Embed, a new integration for third party payment providers to access its global bank payment network and reap the benefits of bank-to-bank payments.

Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO and co-Founder, GoCardless
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO and co-Founder, GoCardless

 

GoCardless Embed, which comes white labelled as standard, allows payment providers to integrate GoCardless' global bank payment network straight into their platform through a single, simple API that provides access to:

  • bank payment schemes in the UK, Eurozone and US, with more to come in the near future

  • end-to-end payment processing capabilities for bank-to-bank payments including reconciliation, mandate management, reporting and refunds

  • open banking-powered features, including instant one-off and recurring payments in the UK and account verification and fraud prevention across the three markets

GoCardless Embed allows providers to tap into the burgeoning account-to-account market, valued at around USD 225 trillion in transaction volumes worldwide*, and expand their total addressable market to new verticals and use cases where bank payments are preferred.

It's a fast and easy way for third party payment providers to increase revenue through expanding the range of payment methods they offer, keeping their merchants in-platform. GoCardless Embed also slots seamlessly into their existing solution, meaning payment providers retain complete control over the customer experience.

By adopting GoCardless Embed, they also benefit from increased efficiency, tapping into a worldwide network that took years to build in just a matter of weeks. The integration will give them an end-to-end bank payment solution that provides merchants and their payers all the benefits of bank payments, without any of the complexity traditionally associated with introducing and managing the payment method.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless said, "We've spent the past decade optimising bank payments and bringing them into the digital age. Our greatest achievement is building a global bank payment network, connecting disparate payment schemes into one interoperable network -- a challenge that our peers and competitors had previously considered insurmountable. Now, for the first time, we've created a product to open up access to our unique network and we're excited by the positive reactions so far."

Market context 

Through GoCardless Embed, payment providers can meet growing merchant demand for bank payments. Many types of businesses have already realised a range of benefits powered by payments that are faster, cheaper and more secure:

  • Smart money app Plum noted that "account-to-account payments are more cost-effective and reliable than cards, which are expensive to process and prone to fail when cards expire or get cancelled."

  • Similarly, consumer lending firm Plend reported that bank-to-bank payments have saved them upwards of £50,000 and helped them eliminate the need for a full-time financial operations employee at this stage of growth, "which is pretty unheard of for a lending start-up".

Payment providers can also use GoCardless Embed to align with changing payer preferences.

  • According to a global study by YouGov for GoCardless, when it comes to paying invoices, the top method chosen by consumers globally was bank payments (25%), followed by credit card (21%) and debit cards (18%).

  • Over half (54%) of all business payers also cited bank payments as their most preferred method when making invoice payments.

Notes to Editors: 

*GoCardless analysis drawing from McKinsey Global Payments Map; WorldPay Global Payments Report; industry research

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 75,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we're also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2023 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. For the Financial Decision Makers survey, the total sample size was 1514 adults across the UK, US, France and Germany. Fieldwork was undertaken between 6th – 16th June 2022. The survey was carried out online.

For the consumer survey, total sample size was 7611 adults across UK, US, France, Germany and Australia. Fieldwork was undertaken between 1st – 9th June 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted for each country to produce an 'average' value.

 

SOURCE GoCardless

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN)Q4 2022 Earnings CallFeb 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to the Lumen Technologies fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, Biden hammered corporations for profiteering from the pandemic, and ran through a wish list of economic proposals, such as a minimum tax for billionaires, and a quadrupling of the tax on corporate stock buybacks.

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Chipotle, VF Corp, Fortinet, Enphase Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Chipotle, VF Corp, Fortinet, Enphase Energy

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 employees, or 15% of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Starts to Fall Again

    The Euro has fallen again during the trading session on Tuesday as we wait for Jerome Powell to give his speech.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Maersk warns lower container volumes to hit 2023 profits

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022. The Copenhagen-based company, which transports goods for retailers and consumer companies such as Walmart, Nike and Unilever, raised its profit forecast twice last year as a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams at ports boosted freight rates. But freight rates have since tumbled as recession looms and pandemic-fuelled import bubbles deflate in the United States and other major consuming countries.

  • Google Bard AI vs. Microsoft ChatGPT-Which is the Better AI Stock to Buy?

    Google's parent company Alphabet just dropped a bombshell announcement with Bard AI, a direct competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.