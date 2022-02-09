U.S. markets closed

GoComet raises $7 Million Series A funding

·3 min read

- GoComet announced the closing of a $7 Million Series A funding led by Rider Global and Atlas Ventures, with participation from Jetty Ventures, Rebright Partners, Leo Capital and Krishna Capital, a US-based fund.

- Series A presents a massive growth opportunity for GoComet to expand their customer base in the US and Europe; this round brings the total company funding to about $9.5 Million.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoComet, a vertical SaaS platform providing multi-modal logistics solutions to SMEs and global conglomerates, today announced it has closed $7 Million in Series A financing led by Rider Global and Atlas Ventures.

GoComet is an easy-to-use, intuitive multi-modal logistics and transportation platform that has enabled global businesses to automate their end-to-end logistics profitably. The company's breakthrough automation has helped worldwide organisations to build supply chain resilience, especially during the global pandemic.

With deep learning algorithms powered by AI and machine learning, the platform allows organisations to reduce freight costs, track shipments in real-time, optimise operations, and, most importantly – save costs. GoComet has also enabled companies to get automated real-time updates on worldwide port congestion.

The funding will fuel the further development of GoComet's platform and accelerate its customer growth and expansion in the US and Europe, in line with its goal to become a global leader in the multi-modal logistics solutions space.

"We are thrilled to have a group of investors who believe in GoComet's ability to develop competitive supply chain technology solutions, especially at a time when global supply chains are facing unprecedented challenges. We aim to use this capital to attract and retain key talent and expand our customer base into newer segments and markets", said Gautam Prem Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of GoComet.

Talking about the funding, Timur Boridko, Managing Partner of Rider Global said, "GoComet already has a proven track record of facilitating significant cost savings in logistics and supply chains for some of the largest global corporations. The product solves a lot of pain points in an easy-to-use and elegant way. We believe this funding will allow the team to accomplish more for their existing as well as new customers and cement the market."

"GoComet's team has developed a unique AI-powered platform that solves a very complicated set of logistical challenges for their clients: from the lack of supply chain visibility to inefficient routing and pricing. We believe it is no longer a 'nice to have' solution, but an essential technological toolkit that the industry needs to adopt at scale", Maxim Shkvaruk, Director of Atlas Ventures said.

GoComet has received many accolades from renowned industry associations in the last two years. The platform has been recognised as the top transport management solution and mentioned in leading publications such as Forbes, Gartner, The Straits Times, Business Today, Logistics Tech Outlook USA, and more. The company's four co-founders have been listed in Forbes 30 under 30.

About GoComet:

GoComet is a leading multi-modal logistics and transportation platform enabling global businesses to automate their end-end logistics profitably. The company was started in 2018 by four IIT Delhi graduates – Ayush Lodhi, Chitransh Sahai, Gautam Prem Jain, and Mehul Katiyar. Today, more than 150 global brands across 35 countries use the cloud-based SaaS platform to automate various processes across their supply chain. Leading customers include Sun Pharma, Sapmer, Glenmark, Polyplex, Alliance Tyres (Yokohama Tyres' subsidiary), Lupin, ACG, to name a few. GoComet is currently headquartered in Singapore and has a presence in Southeast Asia, the US and Europe.

GoComet website
GoComet LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gocomet-raises-7-million-series-a-funding-301477645.html

SOURCE GoComet

