‘God of War’ review: The first must-have game of 2018

“God of War” is a triumph. I thought I’d get that part out of the way right from the jump. This is a title that fans of the series, and video games in general should and will dive into the moment it’s available April 20.

But the fact that a new “God of War” game is fantastic, isn’t exactly big news. Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, the team behind the latest entry in the series, deftly steered the franchise through its first over-the-top trilogy and off-shoots with seeming ease.

The story of Kratos, a Spartan demigod and his quest for vengeance against the Greek gods who used him as a puppet in their twisted games, was always about making the player feel bigger, badder and more powerful through gory violence, massive set pieces and, yes, the occasional virtual sex act for the purpose of taking down the gods of Olympus.

Which is what makes “God of War,” so impressive. Rather than a mindless killing machine, Santa Monica Studio has completely reinvented the character of Kratos, crafting a more cerebral character. This is a story of a man who has cast aside is former life as a living buzz saw in favor of a simpler and more fulfilling existence, which is exactly what Santa Monica Studio has done for this franchise.

A man remade

‘God of War’ presents are far more introspective Kratos than we’ve ever seen. More

“God of War” at its most basic is the story of a father and son learning how to live together. Kratos’s wife, the mother of his young son Atreus, has died, and now it’s just the two of them. A god of war and a kid. Unlike previous “God of War” titles, though, the latest game takes place among the realm of the Norse gods.

Which means that Kratos, who understood the gods and traditions of the Greeks, is completely out of his depth. So, while Atreus depends on Kratos to fight back against the monsters of Midgard, Kratos needs his son to do everything from explaining what giants are to reading runes.

This isn’t Kratos’s first rodeo at parenthood, though. He previously had a wife and daughter until Ares, the former god of war, tricked Kratos into slaying them in a fit of rage. From then on, he was forced to wear the ashes of his wife and child giving him his ghostly white coloring.

‘God of War’ brings along some incredible sights. More

Couple that with the fact that Kratos has relied on his rage and military mind to survive for so long you can understand why he might not be the best father figure. But Kratos clearly loves Atreus, and knowing that they are now alone in the world, does whatever he can to protect and care for him.

There’s a scene early in the game when Atreus misses a shot at a deer he and Kratos are hunting. Kratos instantly flies into a rage, but before losing his temper, calms himself and grunts at Atreus to find the fleeing deer. As the story progresses, Kratos’s temperament toward his son continues to soften, at points he even goes as far as complimenting Atreus’s abilities.

The loss of his wife, the sense that he’s trying to overcome his nature to become a better father, his willingness to help others at Atreus’s insistence, all of this makes you actually feel for Kratos. In one scene Kratos is being provoked by an enemy, but holds back even after the stranger punches Kratos in the face. If this was the old Kratos, he would have bisected the man where he stood. Instead, he tries to hold back, and reluctantly fights back when it’s absolutely necessary.

This is truly a stunning game. More

Story Continues