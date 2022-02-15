U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    +13.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,526.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,317.00
    +64.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.20
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.03
    -0.43 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.50
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4010
    -0.1490 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,533.21
    +1,714.46 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.75
    +40.54 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.66
    -72.93 (-0.27%)
     

GoDaddy Executes $750 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GDDY
    Watchlist

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements (the "ASR Agreements") with each of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $750 million of GoDaddy's Class A common stock. GoDaddy expects final settlement of the ASRs to occur during the second quarter of 2022.

As disclosed in its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release on February 10, 2022, GoDaddy's Board of Directors authorized a multi-year $3 billion share repurchase plan. The ASR Agreements represent a significant step in this share repurchase plan.

Prior to these ASR Agreements, and since 2018, GoDaddy repurchased approximately 24 million shares of its Class A common stock for approximately $1.53 billion.

"We are committed to delivering value to shareholders through reducing our share count over time," said Mark McCaffrey, GoDaddy CFO.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online and in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. GoDaddy's mission is to give its customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. GoDaddy cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about GoDaddy's long-term opportunity and the expected completion date of the accelerated share repurchase. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including that we cannot guarantee that share repurchases will enhance long-term stockholder value, and that share repurchases could increase the volatility of the price of our stock and diminish our cash reserves. Except to the extent required by law, GoDaddy undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-executes-750-million-accelerated-share-repurchase-agreements-301482117.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Seven High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Betwe

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • Meta Stock Has Never Been Cheaper Since Its 2012 IPO

    The only other time that Facebook's parent company was close to being this inexpensive, in late 2018, shares rose 50% in the next 12 months.

  • Block Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock jumped by as much as 6% today and is still up by 3.8% this afternoon. Block has been expanding its focus to the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces recently; hence, its name change from Square to Block back in December. Intel's new chip is lightning fast.

  • AMD CEO on chip shortage: 'It will get better in second half of 2022'

    AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMD's acquisition of Xilinx and how it will benefit their customers in the strong demand for PCs, as well as the supply challenges in the chip market.