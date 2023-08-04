GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, GoDaddy (GDDY) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +14.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoDaddy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total bookings : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Total customers at period end : 20.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.05 million.

Revenue- Applications & commerce : $351.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $345.41 million.

Revenue- Core platform : $696.40 million versus $708.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Segment EBITDA- Core Platform : $191 million compared to the $195.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce: $142.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.08 million.

Shares of GoDaddy have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

