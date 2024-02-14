Advertisement
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

GoDaddy (GDDY) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoDaddy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $1.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.

  • Total customers at period end: 21.03 million compared to the 21.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Average revenue per user: $203 versus $202.50 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Applications & commerce: $377.40 million versus $376.55 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

  • Revenue- Core platform: $722.90 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $724.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

  • Segment EBITDA- Core Platform: $227.80 million versus $213.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce: $164.80 million versus $156.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for GoDaddy here>>>

Shares of GoDaddy have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

