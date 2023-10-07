On October 4, 2023, Amanpal Bhutani, the CEO of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY), sold 2,027 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,338 shares and purchased none.



Amanpal Bhutani has been the CEO of GoDaddy Inc since 2019. Prior to joining GoDaddy, Bhutani served as the President of Brand Expedia Group, where he oversaw the company's extensive portfolio of travel brands. His leadership at GoDaddy has been marked by a focus on innovation and customer-centric products and services.



GoDaddy Inc is a leading provider of internet domain registration and web hosting services. The company also offers a suite of business tools and marketing services to help small businesses establish and grow their online presence. With over 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is a dominant player in the internet services industry.



The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve into the details.



GoDaddy Inc CEO Amanpal Bhutani Sells 2,027 Shares

The insider transaction history for GoDaddy Inc shows a clear trend of selling over the past year, with 40 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply reflect personal financial decisions by the insiders.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, GoDaddy Inc shares were trading at $73.24, giving the company a market cap of $10.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 35.49, higher than the industry median of 26.52 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



GoDaddy Inc CEO Amanpal Bhutani Sells 2,027 Shares

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, GoDaddy Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $73.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $92.79, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.



Story continues

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the company's valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on GoDaddy Inc's future performance and any further insider transactions.



This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

