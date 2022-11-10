U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.93
    +107.53 (+6.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.21
    +0.38 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    +45.30 (+2.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.43 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0192 (+1.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1712
    +0.0351 (+3.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1700
    -5.2400 (-3.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,742.93
    +1,756.18 (+10.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.28
    +38.99 (+10.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

GoDaddy Inc. Completes Refinancing of Tranche B-2 Term Loans and Revolving Credit Facility

·2 min read

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC and GD Finance Co, LLC, (each a subsidiary of GoDaddy Inc., and together, the "Borrowers") closed the credit agreement refinancing announced on October 21, 2022. In connection with the closing, Borrowers entered into a Sixth Amendment (the "Sixth Amendment") to the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated February 15, 2017 (as amended, restated, or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Credit Agreement"), by and among the Borrowers, certain other GoDaddy subsidiaries, Royal Bank of Canada as the successor Administrative Agent, Collateral Agent, Swingline Lender and Letter of Credit Issuer and the other parties party thereto. Terms used, but not defined in this news release are as defined in the Credit Agreement and amended by the Sixth Amendment as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Sixth Amendment provides for (i) a new $1,770 million tranche of term loans maturing in 2029 (the "Replacement Term Loans"), the proceeds of which were used to refinance all outstanding Tranche B-2 Term Loans, and (ii) a new revolving credit facility of $1,000 million maturing in 2027, which replaced the Borrowers' existing revolving commitments of $600 million. The amortization rate for the Replacement Term Loans is 1.00% per annum and the first installment is payable on March 31, 2023. The initial Applicable Margin is (i) 3.25% for the Replacement Term Loans that are Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") Loans, (ii) 2.25% for the Replacement Term Loans that are ABR Loans, (iii) 1.50% for such new revolving commitments for loans that are SOFR Loans and (iv) 0.50% for such new revolving commitments for loans that are ABR Loans.

The Sixth Amendment also amended the Credit Agreement to provide that the Compliance Period relating to the consolidated first lien secured leverage ratio of certain of the Company's subsidiaries occurs upon the utilization of at least 40% of the revolving facility, as opposed to the previous utilization level of at least 20%.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-completes-refinancing-of-tranche-b-2-term-loans-and-revolving-credit-facility-301675078.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': A year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of digital advertising company Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) skyrocketed on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023 that were better than expected. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Digital Turbine stock was up a whopping 61%. In Q2, Digital Turbine's software was added to 75 million new devices.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today

    Investors cheered October inflation data, which showed that consumer price growth is starting to slow.

  • Why Magnite Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the supply side ad-tech company, were soaring today after it beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and also benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation reading this morning. Magnite, which helps publishers optimize their digital ad inventory, said revenue, excluding traffic-acquisition costs (ex-TAC) in the quarter, increased 12% to $127.7 million, which was better than analyst estimates at $124.2 million.

  • Why Home Depot Stock Was Up on Thursday

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders outpaced a soaring market on Thursday. Investors also gained a bit more confidence about the retailer's upcoming earnings report. The main factor driving Home Depot's shares higher was news that inflation cooled slightly in October.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • FTX Latest: Employees Try to Sell Assets With Bankman-Fried Away

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX .com founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Thursday that he’s closing Alameda Research, the trading house at the center of speculation about whether his crypto exchange mishandled customer funds. Trading may be halted in a few days on FTX US, the platform’s domestic operation.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns

  • Why Good Inflation News Has Upstart, SoFi, and Ally Shares Rising Today

    The market zoomed higher this morning after a better-than-expected inflation report showed that consumer prices finally might be easing. Bond yields dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped more than 880 points as of this writing, while the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 5.6%. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender powered by artificial intelligence (AI), traded more than 17% higher as of 10:50 a.m. ET today.

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Disney have fallen after earnings, but investors shouldn't be surprised by the company spending on streaming. Does the market's short-term view make this a long-term buy? Travis and Jason discuss in this video.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Nasdaq, Dow soar ahead of the closing bell

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre examines how high stocks are climbing ahead of the day's closing bell, as well as sector gains and Nasdaq leaders.

  • Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: AC) | (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022. As a reminder, Fiscal 2023 will be comprised of three quarters, with the new fiscal year end being March 31, 2023.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Fisker Shares All Jumped Today

    Quarterly reports have given electric vehicle (EV) investors plenty to look at recently. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has led the way, perhaps for non-business-related reasons. A jump in several stocks in the EV sector today may be due to more general economic news, but some of those are outperforming even the mammoth 6% gain the Nasdaq Composite index is seeing.

  • Why Carnival Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) soared in Thursday's trading thanks to better-than-expected inflation data. The cruise line company's share price closed out the day up 14.3%, while the S&P 500 index ended the daily session with a 5.5% gain. The latest data from the U.S. Labor Department showed that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% on a sequential basis and 7.7% year over year in October, significantly below the 0.6% sequential increase and 7.9% annual increase that had been forecasted by economists.

  • CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching CVR (CVI) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today

    Canadian marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are up by a healthy 7.4%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is higher by 14.3%, and Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) equity is in the green by 5.6%, as of 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department announced this morning that the Cosumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.7% in October relative to the same month a year ago, which represents the smallest rise in the CPI so far this year.