GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

·1 min read

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, today announced that Aman Bhutani, GoDaddy Chief Executive Officer, and Mark McCaffrey, GoDaddy Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12:10 p.m. ET / 9:10 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and post-presentation audio replay of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company,visit, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2023 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301753775.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

