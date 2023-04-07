GoDaddy Launches Generative AI Prompt Library for Small Businesses

Businesses Can Save Time and Money with Prompts Designed to Help Them Start or Grow Their Business

TEMPE, Ariz., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, just released a Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library (smallbusinessprompts.com), a catalog of more than 35 prompts, and growing, ready-made for small businesses to start benefiting from this innovative technology. Each prompt, which is a description of the request you want generative AI to accomplish for you, is specifically designed to help small businesses get helpful results out of tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

"Generative AI levels the playing field for small businesses by giving them an incredible amount of power and knowledge, normally reserved for large corporations, right at their fingertips," said Geoff Clawson, VP of Product, Websites + Marketing. "That's why GoDaddy created the Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library. It gives small businesses the ability to accomplish a variety of tasks quickly and easily. We've taken the mystery out of writing effective prompts for small businesses."

The prompts help tackle some of the most common issues small business owners encounter when starting or running their ventures. From marketing idea generation to suggesting responses to customer reviews, business owners can accomplish in minutes what previously could have taken hours or days.

Some of the prompts in GoDaddy's Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library include:

Ask me 2-5 questions to understand my business and then recommend a growth strategy from the perspective of a world-renowned growth hacker. Prioritize unique, low-cost strategies.

Act as a marketing copywriter and ask me for an existing product description to rewrite. Then rewrite the product description so it's more effective at converting prospects into customers.

Act as a marketing expert for SMBs. Be succinct and prioritize content that drives sales. Build a content calendar for the next 6 months with topics for a <vertical> business that account for relevant holidays. I want the calendar to be monthly.

Act as a social media expert. Coach me on responding to a customer who left a negative review. Help me be empathetic, let the customer know we hear their issue and that we'll try to fix the problem. The customer had complaints about <topic>.

Why should a small business owner turn to GoDaddy's Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library for advice? To answer that question, GoDaddy asked ChatGPT. Here's what it told us.

"Small businesses have always faced challenges when it comes to creating high-quality content efficiently and on a tight budget," said ChatGPT, an AI Language Model. "As a language model powered by generative AI, I can attest to the tremendous potential of this technology to address these challenges. The launch of this new prompt library for generative AI is a game-changer for small businesses, as it provides them with a powerful tool to generate high-quality content quickly and easily. With the ability to streamline their content creation process, small businesses can focus on what they do best - delivering exceptional products and services to their customers. This new library is an exciting development that will undoubtedly help small businesses thrive in today's competitive marketplace."

This is just the beginning of this new library - GoDaddy will add new prompts to the library throughout 2023. The company is working on developing many new ways for small businesses to harness generative AI, and has already added smart features into products, like adding relevant slogans to videos and recommending marketing calendars based on the customer's location and business. And this is just the beginning, there are more features on the way.

To visit the Small Business Generative AI Library, visit http://www.smallbusinessprompts.com.

For more information about all GoDaddy Products and Services, please visit www.godaddy.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

