GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide GoDaddy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is GoDaddy Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that GoDaddy's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. GoDaddy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 13%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for GoDaddy.

Are GoDaddy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$12b company like GoDaddy. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$33m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.3%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add GoDaddy To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into GoDaddy's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in GoDaddy's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for GoDaddy (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

