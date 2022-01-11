U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Achieves Ranking on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2021

Godlan, Inc.
·2 min read

Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved placement on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2021, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software. Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation.

2021 VAR Stars Godlan

2021 VAR Stars Godlan
2021 VAR Stars Godlan
2021 VAR Stars Godlan

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ, industrial automation (IIoT), and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced that they achieved placement on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2021. Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors like growth, industry leadership, recognition, and innovation. A report that includes the organizations selected for 2021's Top 100 list is downloadable at www.erpglobalinsights.com.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each.

"Godlan is honored to be recognized among the top 100 solution providers for financial software by the very respected Bob Scott. We've been helping manufacturers dominate their market verticals for over 36 years, and this past year has been no exception," commented Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing and Communications.

About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications.

About PMG360, Inc.

Bob Scott's Insights and the Progressive Accountant are published by PMG360. PMG360 (www.pmg360.com) is a leading media company that provides B2B marketers and media planners unparalleled access to a qualified audience.

About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor SyteLine ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

About Infor
Infor is changing the way information is consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. Visit infor.com.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
586-464-4400
stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

Related Files

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Godlan Brochure.pdf

Godlan-Managed-Hosting.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: 2021 VAR Stars Godlan


2021 VAR Stars Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


