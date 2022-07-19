U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Godlan, Manufacturing Consulting Specialist, Earns Placement on Accounting Today's 2022 Top 100 VAR Ranking

Godlan, Inc.
·2 min read

Godlan announced today that they have earned placement on Accounting Today's 2022 Top 100 VAR ranking. Godlan is a specialist in manufacturing ERP Software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner.

Godlan, Inc. Logo

Godlan, Inc. Logo
Godlan, Inc. Logo

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQindustrial automation (IIoT), and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking­ on "Top 100 VAR", Accounting Today's annual ranking of the top resellers, technology consultants and implementers in the accounting software space. The popular industry trade magazine, Accounting Today, recognized the top 100 Value Added Resellers (VARs) in their VAR 100 list, for performance in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning software) and Accounting Software. Accounting Today looks at current revenue, annual revenue growth, staff levels, locations, and other factors in researching for the report.

"Godlan is proud to be counted among the Accounting Today 2022 Top 100 VAR ranking globally receiving this recognition," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc. "Being counted in this elite ranking for multiple years is an honor and is testimony to our teams' commitment to client success and satisfaction."

Overall the 2022 Accounting Today's VAR 100 list accounts for almost $4 billion in revenue, and 68% of the companies on this year's list had revenues above $10 million. Collectively the list represents over 32,000 employees, and 43% of the ranking VARs have more than 100 employees each.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice in the last five years, TEC Accreditation for the last nine years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 38 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.

About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.

About Accounting Today
Accounting Today is the leading information resource for public accountants - serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning, and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses.

For more information:
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com
586-464-4400

Related Images






Image 1: Godlan, Inc. Logo


Godlan, Inc. Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


