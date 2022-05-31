Godlan, Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Announces Achievement of TEC Accreditation, Customer Approval and Satisfaction Soar

Godlan announced today that they have achieved full Accreditation from Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) for the ninth consecutive year. Godlan's highly satisfied clients affirm that the company provides tangible business benefits, such as increasing revenue, decreasing operating costs, creating new products, increasing collaboration with partners, and reducing production cycle time.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved full accreditation from Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) for the ninth year in a row. TEC has examined the levels of satisfaction for Godlan customers regarding service delivery and support, maintenance, and the likelihood of customer recommendation. For over 37 years, Godlan has maintained a successful track record in the sale and implementation of Infor SyteLine ERP software to manufacturers, deployed as on-premises, hosted, or cloud.

"Customer success and satisfaction are the ultimate measurements for any business, and we are so honored to have achieved high marks in this accreditation process year over year for nine consecutive years. Customer success is sometimes quite visible, but true customer satisfaction can be difficult to gauge. Godlan greatly values the unbiased accreditation process executed by TEC to bring us this valuable information," commented Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last 10 years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2021, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 37 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.

About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is the world's leading provider of software selection resources, services, and research materials, helping organizations evaluate and select the best enterprise software for their needs. With its advanced decision-making process and software selection experts, TEC reduces the time, cost, and risk associated with enterprise software selection. Over 3.5 million subscribers leverage TEC's extensive research and detailed information on more than 1,000 leading software solutions across all major application areas. TEC is recognized as an industry-leading software selection advisory firm offering resources and services both online and onsite. For more information, visit www.technologyevaluation.com.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

586-464-4400

