U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,102.60
    -18.83 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,750.50
    -165.28 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,996.95
    -64.42 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.11
    -5.78 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.00
    +1.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.20
    +10.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9860
    -0.0520 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2518
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6360
    +0.7350 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,601.93
    -1,892.03 (-6.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.96
    +3.33 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.08
    -14.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

GoDocs Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

·4 min read

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs (https://godocs.com/), the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, today announces June as its 25th year in business and two and a half decades of leading the industry with automated solutions for the commercial lending space. GoDocs was founded with the mission of developing full automation for commercial loan documentation. With lenders ranging in asset size from $100M to $1T, essentially 100% retention of customers, and year over year growth now at 75%, GoDocs has achieved its original mission.

Celebrating two and a half decades of leading the industry with automated solutions for the commercial lending space.
Celebrating two and a half decades of leading the industry with automated solutions for the commercial lending space.

As a true pioneer in the space, the GoDocs founder, Gary Highland, developed the first iteration and the first-ever system with the degree of automation being offered for commercial real estate of all kinds, making GoDocs a true disruptor in the marketplace. Highland, starting out as a lawyer specializing in the documentation for closing commercial real estate loans, quickly realized that technology had the potential to transform the industry. He took it upon himself to further develop his own skillset to build the technology that the industry needed.

"It was clear to me that there had to be a better way to manage loan documentation in a way that would benefit both the lender and the borrower. This gap in the market gave me the vision for GoDocs. Since those early days, technology has continued to evolve and we have worked to provide forward-thinking solutions and build a system that allows users to stay ahead in a competitive market," said founder Gary Highland.

Going into its 25th year, GoDocs is looking forward to gaining a greater market share through brand awareness and continuing to provide excellent customer service while also leveraging emerging technology. In just the past year, GoDocs has expanded its leadership team and introduced a Nationwide Account Management Team. These changes have helped GoDocs cultivate new partnerships and offer advanced end-to-end solutions through integration that eliminates the need for duplicate data entry and accelerates the loan closing process.

"This latest milestone has further emboldened us to provide our customers with best-in-class technology and exceptional customer service that allows them to reach their own growth potential. We are now expanding our product line to C&I loans and integrating our platform to loan origination and core banking platforms. GoDocs helps lower costs for both lenders and borrowers and accelerates the closing process for single and multi-family commercial projects. With the nation facing a housing shortage and an affordability gap, we see it as our mission to help lenders address these critical areas in the nation's economy," said CEO Steve Butler.

While other companies have come and gone throughout the years, GoDocs has become a fixture and a trusted partner. GoDocs continues to be at the forefront when it comes to utilizing the latest technology and understanding the pain points that commercial lenders and borrowers experience. This has allowed them to find new ways to pursue its mission of streamlining the loan documentation process while also significantly cutting costs, and expanding loan volume.

GoDocs is excited about what the future will bring and it is always nice to take a moment to celebrate milestones and reflect on how the company has grown. Twenty-five years of leading commercial lending is definitely something worth celebrating as they continue to transform the industry.

About GoDocs

GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, offers next-generation software solutions for banks, credit unions, and private lenders to create a streamlined process for closing commercial loans. They provide lenders and borrowers with access to the first and only purely cloud-based system that offers a solution that is both flexible and frictionless. This allows commercial lending to operate at scale. GoDocs has remained ahead of the curve when it comes to modernizing organizations and embracing the power of digital transformation. Today, the company is trusted by industry-leading banks and is proud to back its solutions with onshore support for a seamless experience.

Media Contact
Virginia Bush
VP of Marketing
GoDocs
949.274.7907
338124@email4pr.com

Transforming the commercial lending industry with next-gen digital software technology. GoDocs: A software company backed by attorneys.
Transforming the commercial lending industry with next-gen digital software technology. GoDocs: A software company backed by attorneys.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godocs-celebrates-its-25th-anniversary-301562882.html

SOURCE GoDocs

Recommended Stories

  • FREEMAN GOLD AWARDED MINING WATER RIGHTS FOR LEMHI

    Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (OTCQX: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received approval of a Permit to Appropriate Water ("Water Rights"). The Permit No. 75-15005 was approved May 23, 2022, by the Idaho Department of Water Resources ("IDWR"). Freeman's Water Rights are the only registered groundwater right in the Lemhi Gold Deposit's basin. The application's water usage of 0.54 cubic feet per second was based on typical maximum consumption rates for g

  • How Many ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in ServiceNow, Inc. ( NYSE:NOW ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares...

  • Rebuilding Together and Wells Fargo Join to Address Urgent Housing Challenges Nationwide Through Critical Home Renovation and Repairs

    Initiative to focus on no-cost, essential repairs to make homes in more than 45 communities across the country safer, affordable and more accessible

  • Kohl’s Jumps on Talks With Franchise Group on $8 Billion Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. rose after saying it’s in exclusive talks about a potential $8 billion takeover deal from Franchise Group Inc., the owner of Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Ou

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • A Technical Look at Peabody Energy

    A sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Peabody Energy to "Buy" Tuesday. The trading volume has been more active since February suggesting more investor interest in the stock. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from late January.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • Apple Pay Later Just Crushed Affirm's Dreams, but It's a Nice Win for 2 Fintech Giants

    The iPhone maker's new service just gave one company, in particular, a new edge over its primary rival.

  • Oil: ‘We’re not seeing the bounce back we’d hope for’ in supply, energy expert says

    Severin Borenstein, professor at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and faculty director of the Energy Institute at Haas, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how oil producers are struggling to keep up with global demand.&nbsp;