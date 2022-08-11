Godrej Aerospace strengthens its business in UK

The company has invested 12.5 million USD in infrastructure and technology expansion

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Aerospace, a business of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, aims to grow 3X in the next 3 years in the UK market. Godrej Aerospace has been manufacturing and supplying complex airworthy systems for aircraft applications, including critical sheet metal brackets, complex fabrications, hydraulic aggregates, crash-proof fuel tanks for helicopters, structural assemblies, and many other products for key global partners. With investments over 12.5 million USD in infrastructure and technology expansion, the company plans to steadily increase its share in the manufacture and supply of complex assemblies and sub-systems.

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. Logo

UK continues to remain a key market for Godrej Aerospace and its partnership with global majors has made it a self-reliant leader in the worldwide arena.

The company has crossed revenues of over 45 million USD in FY22, has over 3 decades of experience in manufacturing very critical and complex assemblies in India, and has served global majors for over 15 years. The state of the art, integrated manufacturing facility which includes precision processes such as Machining, Fabrication, Heat Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Welding, Assembly, Non-Destructive Testing, ensures on time delivery and quality parameters. Continuing their commitment to their customers and quality, the business is seeking to invest in new technologies. One of the world's largest OEM of aircraft engines, based in UK, has given approvals and qualified Godrej Aerospace for various special processes. The business has been certified by the UK Civil Aviation Authority for manufacturing crash proof tanks for helicopters.

Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace said, "Global OEMs are opening avenues for partnering with Indian manufacturers and UK continues to remain a significant market for us. With the processes, systems and customer approvals in place, Godrej Aerospace is keen to partner and deliver high precision airworthy systems to meet the needs of the industry. "

Godrej Aerospace is AS9100 certified and NADCAP approved for special processes like chemical processes, welding, heat treatment & brazing, NDT, composites, elastomer seals, measurement and inspection and non-conventional machining. Godrej Aerospace has been partnering with ISRO for over 30 years to manufacture complex systems such as the liquid propulsion engines for PSLV and GSLV rockets, thrusters for satellites, and antenna systems.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876608/Godrej_and_Boyce_Logo.jpg