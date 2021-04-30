U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

goeasy Ltd. Announces Satisfaction of Subscription Receipt Escrow Release Conditions

goeasy Ltd.
·4 min read
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced today that the conditions precedent to the closing of the Company’s previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of LendCare Holdings Inc. (other than the payment of the consideration for the Acquisition and such other conditions precedent that, by their nature, are to be satisfied at the time of closing of the Acquisition) have been satisfied and, as a result: (a) one common share will be automatically issued in exchange for each of the 1,404,265 outstanding subscription receipts of the Company (“Subscription Receipts”), without payment of additional consideration or further action by the holder thereof; and (b) the net proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts have been released from escrow to the Company for the purposes of completing the Acquisition. The parties have now commenced the process of closing the Acquisition.

Trading in the Subscription Receipts has been halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Company expects that the Subscription Receipts will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange after the close of markets today and that the common shares issued in exchange for the Subscription Receipts will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GSY”.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $5.0 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy’s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management’s expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the Company. Some of the specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the effect of the Acquisition on the financial performance of the Company and the other anticipated benefits of the Acquisition. The words “plans”, “expects”, “does not expect”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “projects”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur”, “be achieved”, or “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our material change report dated April 12, 2021 filed on SEDAR, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the other filings of the Company with securities regulators.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(905) 272-2788


  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • Exxon tops earnings estimates as oil prices, chemicals drive rebound

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday topped Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates with its first profit in five quarters, boosted by higher oil prices and strong chemicals margins. Earnings from Exxon and rivals this year have been rising with crude oil prices, up by a third this year, as a global oil surplus from the pandemic drains and fuel demand recovers. Quarterly results show Exxon's deep cost cuts have allowed it to turn the corner on last year's historic annual loss and deliver strong cash flow need to reduce debt.

  • Intel seeks $10 billion in subsidies for European chip plant

    Intel wants 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in public subsidies towards building a semiconductor factory in Europe, its CEO was quoted as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time Pat Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel pursues a multibillion-dollar drive to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. "What we're asking from both the U.S. and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here compared to in Asia," Gelsinger told Politico Europe in an interview.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Approaches Buyers for Potential Sale of Engineering Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance approached buyers for the potential sale of some engineering assets, people familiar with the matter said, signaling he may not be able to keep his embattled business empire intact.Since the industrialist’s main financier Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Gupta has been in a race to find new sources of cash, though has insisted he’ll find new lenders to replace about $5 billion he’d borrowed from the supply chain finance firm.But in recent days, GFG’s advisers contacted potential buyers for parts of its engineering business that’s largely based in the U.K., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee of a deal, one of the people said.GFG declined to comment.It’s not clear exactly which assets he may be willing to sell. His Liberty Engineering Group Pte has assets in several countries including the U.K., France and United Arab Emirates, according to the Singapore entity’s financial report for the year ended March 2019, the latest available. The units include assets Gupta took over from administration, such as businesses that used to be part of Caparo Industries Plc in the U.K. and vehicle converter Durisotti in France.Gupta’s empire employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia. As he fights to stave off insolvency, he’s benefiting from soaring steel and aluminum prices.“I’m confident that we will achieve refinancing,” Gupta said in a podcast for employees earlier this month. “Because our business is so spread out across the world, and each business is different and separately funded, it takes time to get things done. But one by one we’ll get to all of them.”Still, he acknowledged that the future was bleak for some of his businesses, with the U.K. one of the “challenged spots within our alliance.” Some of GFG’s units in France were put in insolvency proceedings earlier this month, Bloomberg has reported.Last month, GFG asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($237 million) bailout, a request that was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee this month that it would be irresponsible to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Key Rate Slips Closer to Zero, Raising Prospect of Tweaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the first time this month, dragged down as growing imbalances in the Treasury-bill market weigh on short-term dollar rates.The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by one basis point to 0.06% on Thursday. It was the first drop to that level since a brief dip at the end of last quarter and comes just after the central bank opted not to tinker further with some of the tools it uses to control the benchmark.While officials chose not to shift its so-called administered rates at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, a persistently lower rate could once again raise the specter of tweaks to the interest rate on excess reserves and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged.A decline in the effective fed funds rate to 0.06% “would create a presumption of a tweak to the overnight RRP and IOER rates no later than the next FOMC meeting,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall said in a note to clients published before the most recent reading. “However, the bar for an intermeeting move is probably higher, so the softening that we expect would not necessarily prompt any adjustments in the Fed’s operational parameters in the near term.”Officials from the central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell and the New York Fed’s Lorie Logan, have said in recent months that they are open to adjusting administered rates as needed.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Fed asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile that’s cutting into the supply of T-bills, and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds. The potential reimposition of America’s debt ceiling later this year threatens to exacerbate this dynamic and this week saw the government itself sell bills at a zero yield for the first time since early 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • STMicro's shares bounce back on upbeat Apple-related CEO comments

    Shares of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics bounced back in early trading on Thursday after boss Jean-Marc Chery signalled sustained demand from the smartphone industry, which includes top client Apple. Investors poring over STMicro's latest earnings report had first winced at rising operating costs despite a global surge in demand for semiconductors that helped it beat market expectations in the first quarter. Apple is one of STMicro's 10 biggest clients.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden cites left-leaning study that 55 of top U.S. companies paid no federal income taxes

    President Biden cited a study that said 55 major U.S. firms paid no federal income taxes last year. Is he right?

  • The chip shortage has finally come for Apple

    Apple announced that it could take a $3 billion to $4 billion hit due to the global chip shortage, but the iPhone will remain unscathed.

  • Vietnam's answer to Tesla has U.S. in its electric sights

    That's the proposition being offered by the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup. It's betting big on the U.S. market with its VinFast line of cars and hoping that electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from homegrown market leaders like Tesla and General Motors Co. A recent arrival on the automotive scene and the No. 5 car brand in Vietnam, VinFast is not short on ambition, with its sights set on a U.S. listing and a valuation of as much as $60 billion, according to two sources familiar with its plans.

  • AMD CEO Lisa Su: 'This is a very unique time in the semiconductor market'

    AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su talks with Yahoo Finance Live about the chip-maker's explosive growth and outlook.

  • U.S. Sells Debt at 0% Yield for First Time Since Early Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury’s bill auctions Thursday drew the lowest yield in more than a year as an excess of cash in front-end of fixed-income markets kept borrowing costs anchored near zero.The U.S. government’s $40 billion sale of four-week bills on Thursday went off with a yield of 0%, the first time that has happened since March 2020, in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Treasury also sold $40 billion of eight-week bills at 0.01%. Existing rules prevent issuing debt with negative yields at auction.The four-week sale last came in at that level when anxious investors were pouring cash into money-market funds. Fast forward to this year and rates on Treasury bills have been under pressure with the government reducing issuance of short-term securities to draw down its mammoth cash balance so it can comply with a possible debt-ceiling reinstatement and to cover expenses.“Given the outlook for bill supply, zero percent stops are going to be the norm going forward,” Jefferies economist Thomas Simons wrote in a note to clients.The rate on overnight general-collateral repurchase agreements remains cemented at zero, while yields on Treasury bills maturing in three months or less range from minus 0.018% to plus 0.01%. As a result, participation in the Federal Reserve’s facility for overnight reverse repurchase agreements is surging to the highest levels in more than a year.Pressure on secured rates also spilled over to unsecured benchmarks, with the Overnight Bank Funding Rate dropping 1 basis point to 0.05% as of April 28, according to New York Fed data released Thursday.Still, Fed policy makers have yet to make adjustments to benchmarks they use to control short-term funding costs. Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the effective fed funds rate -- the bank’s key target -- remains within the 0% to 0.25% range and “money market conditions are fine,” while acknowledging there’s room for further downward pressure.Bill PaydownsIn its survey of dealers ahead of the refunding announcement on May 5, the Treasury asked about “the impacts that reinstatement of the debt limit could have on the Treasury market as well as on broader financial markets.” Related to that, it also sought comment on expectations for bill supply over the next three months and adjustments in issuance.Under current law, the Treasury’s cash balance must return to around $130 billion by July 30, the level where it was when the borrowing limit was suspended. It’s currently at $959 billion, and to close the gap it has to reduce debt in addition to covering the recent pandemic stimulus payouts. And that means downward pressure on short-term rates isn’t likely to ease anytime soon.Read more: Scale of T-Bill Drought Hinges on Biden Rescue, Income-Tax HaulThe Treasury has paid down about $415 billion of T-bills this year. Credit Suisse estimates about another $500 billion in paydowns may be needed, while TD Securities strategists believe Treasury will need to trim supply by another $300 billion to $400 billion by the end of July.“This means more pain for money fund investors,” said TD Securities strategist Gennadiy Goldberg. “The fear that there won’t be enough product for investors tomorrow is what is driving front-end rates lower.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Euro area bonds "next shoe to drop" as vaccinations accelerate

    (Reuters) -Euro area government bonds have notched up their worst monthly performance against U.S. Treasuries in a year and investors are bracing for a bigger sell-off over coming months as the pace of vaccination finally picks up across the bloc. Ten-year U.S. Treasuries' yield premium over equivalent German bonds, a gauge often used to measure differences in economic outlook, shrank in April by the most since last March. The divergence is partly down to a Treasury rally that knocked U.S. yields off 14-month highs.

  • Warren Buffett's Unusual Pick For Year's Top Event Raises Tantalizing Question

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett heads to Los Angeles for the company's highly anticipated annual meeting this weekend.

  • Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the world's biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. China's Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quarterly performance ever as shipments surged 62% to 49 million phones and its market share rose to 14%, market research firm Canalys said. Overall, global shipments surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.