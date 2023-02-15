goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year
Quarterly Loan Growth of $206 million, up 54% from $134 million
Net Charge Off Rate of 9.0%, down from 9.6%
Loan Portfolio of $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion
Quarterly Diluted EPS of $1.71; Adjusted Quarterly Diluted EPS1 of $3.05, up 11% from $2.76
Annual Diluted EPS of $8.42; Adjusted Annual Diluted EPS1 of $11.55, up 11% from $10.43
Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $3.84, up 5.5% from $3.64
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter Results
During the quarter, the Company produced loan originations of $632 million, up 25% compared to $507 million originated in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in lending was driven by strong performance across the Company’s entire range of products and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity loans, point-of-sale lending, and automotive financing.
The increased loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $206 million, which was up 54% from $134 million of loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. At quarter end, the gross consumer loan receivable portfolio was $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $273 million in the quarter, up 17% over the same period last year.
During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the fourth quarter was 9.0%, in line with the Company’s target range of between 8.5% and 10.5% on an annualized basis, and 60 bps lower than 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The stable credit performance reflects the improved credit quality and product mix of the loan portfolio and the proactive credit and underwriting enhancements made throughout 2021 and 2022. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses also remained stable at 7.62%, compared to 7.58% in the prior quarter.
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $75.9 million, down 5% from $79.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 27.8%, down from 34.0% in the same period last year.
During the quarter, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was inadequate, and the additional investment necessary to complete development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. As such, the Company elected to write off capitalized software costs in 2022 in the amount of $20.5 million, associated with the loan management system being developed by the third-party. The matter is now closed, and the Company does not carry any additional liability. The Company does not anticipate this decision to affect its ability to achieve its long-term organic growth forecast and expects to further reduce its capital expenditures over the course of 2023 and 2024 by approximately $20 million.
After adjusting for items related to the acquisition of LendCare Capital Inc. (“LendCare”) and the previously mentioned non-recurring, non-cash write-off of capitalized software costs, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $99.7 million, up $13.4 million or an increase of 16% compared to $86.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was 36.5%, slightly down from 36.8% in the same period in 2021, primarily due to a higher level of loan growth resulting in an increase in the loan loss provision expense compared to the prior period. Efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 32.2%, down 200 bps from 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting improved operating leverage.
Net income in the fourth quarter was $28.6 million, down 43% from $50.0 million in the same period of 2021, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.71, down 41% from the $2.90 reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis, adjusted net income2 was a record $51.0 million, up 7% from $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $3.05, up 11% from $2.76 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on equity during the quarter was 13.8%, compared to 25.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items, adjusted return on equity1 was 24.6% in the quarter, up from 23.9% in the same period of 2021.
“The fourth quarter wrapped up a year of record growth, strong credit performance and improved operating leverage, further solidifying our position as a leader in the non-prime consumer credit market,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “With $206 million of organic growth in the fourth quarter, we finished 2022 with $2.79 billion in consumer loans. Moreover, despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the evolution of our product mix and disciplined approach to managing risk, served to produce strong credit performance, with an annualized net charge off rate of 9.0% in the quarter, down from 9.6% in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.05, up 11% over the fourth quarter of 2021, inclusive of an incremental expense of approximately $0.24 cents in diluted earnings per share related to the higher level of provision related to the elevated net loan growth over the prior year. For the full year of 2022, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $11.55, an 11% increase over 2021. I wish to thank the entire goeasy team for another year of tireless effort taking incredible care of our customers and merchant partners,” Mr. Mullins concluded.
Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights
easyfinancial
Revenue of $236 million, up 20%
39% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 33%
Record 66% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 61%
Record origination volumes in automotive financing and healthcare financing
Average loan book per branch3 improved to $4.9 million, an increase of 22.5%
Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 30.5%, down from 33.3%
Record operating income of $106 million, up 21%
Operating margin of 45.1%, up from 44.7%
easyhome
Revenue of $37.4 million, broadly flat year over year
Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $88.8 million, up 27%
Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $10.7 million, up 19% from $9.0 million
Operating income of $8.7 million, up 3%
Operating margin of 23.2%, up from 22.0%
Overall
86th consecutive quarter of positive net income
19th consecutive year of paying dividends and 9th consecutive year of a dividend increase
Total customers served nearly 1.3 million
Adjusted return on equity1 of 24.6%, up from 23.9%
Adjusted return on tangible common equity1 of 35.9%, down from 36.2%
Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 5.5%
Net debt to net capitalization4 of 71% on December 31, 2022, in line with the Company’s target leverage profile
Full Year Results
For the year of 2022, the Company funded $2.38 billion in loan originations, up 49% from $1.59 billion in 2021. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion as of December 31, 2021.
For the year of 2022, the Company produced record revenues of $1.02 billion, up 23% compared to $827 million in 2021. Operating income for the year was a record $332 million compared to $281 million in 2021, an increase of $51.4 million or 18%. Adjusted operating income2 was a record $369 million for the year of 2022, 17% higher compared to $317 million in the prior year. Efficiency ratio1 for the year of 2022 was 33.6%, down 360 bps from 37.2% in 2021.
Net income in the year was $140 million and diluted earnings per share was $8.42, compared to $245 million or $14.62 per share. After adjusting for non-recurring items, related to the write-off of intangible assets, acquisition of LendCare, corporate development costs and the fair value mark-to-market change in investments, adjusted net income2 for the year of 2022 was a record $192 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $11.55, compared to $175 million or $10.43 per share, increases of 10% and 11%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 17.6%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 24.2%, down from 26.2% in 2021.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Total assets were $3.30 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 27% from $2.60 billion as at December 31, 2021, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.
In November 2022, the Company issued 488,750 common shares including 63,750 common shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the syndicate of underwriters of the over-allotment option granted by the Company, at a price of $118.50 per common share, for gross aggregate proceeds of $57.9 million. The Company used the net proceeds to support the growth of its consumer loan portfolio and for general corporate purposes.
In December 2022, the Company established a new $200 million revolving securitization warehouse facility, structured and underwritten by Bank of Montreal. The new facility will be securitized by automotive consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiaries, easyfinancial Services Inc. and LendCare, and will have an initial term of two years and interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“CDOR”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 4.86% as of February 13, 2022, the interest rate would be 6.71%. The Company established an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates. The new securitization facility complements the Company’s existing $1.4 billion revolving securitization warehouse facility, which also bears an interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month CDOR plus 185 bps.
Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $66.0 million, up 11% from $59.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $973 million in total debt capacity as at December 31, 2022. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.
At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was at 5.5%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.7 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.
Future Outlook
The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2023 through 2025. The periods of 2023 and 2024 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook. The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio will gradually decline, while net charge off rates remain stable and operating margins expand. The forecasts outlined below contemplate the Company’s expected domestic organic growth plan and do not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses associated with its investments.
Forecasts for 2023
Forecasts for 2024
Forecasts for 2025
Gross consumer loans receivable at year end
$3.4B - $3.6B
$4.1B - $4.3B
$4.7B - $5.0B
Total Company revenue
$1.15B - $1.25B
$1.38B - $1.48B
$1.56B - $1.70B
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1
34.5% - 36.5%
33.5% - 35.5%
33.0% - 35.0%
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable
8.5% - 10.5%
8.0% - 10.0%
8.0% - 10.0%
Total Company operating margin
36%+
37%+
38%+
Return on equity
22%+
22%+
22%+
“We are confident in the strength and resilience of our business model and remain well prepared to navigate the uncertain environment ahead. With favourable market conditions, we now expect to scale the consumer loan portfolio to nearly $5 billion in 2025, as we continue serving the 8.5 million non-prime Canadians that rely on access to credit for everyday financial needs,” Mr. Mullins continued, “In addition to executing our growth plan, we are focused on diligently managing our capital, to produce expanding operating margins and deliver attractive returns on equity for shareholders. With only a small share of the nearly $200 billion non-prime credit market, we are truly just getting started.”
Dividend
Based on its 2022 adjusted earnings and the Company’s confidence in its continued growth and access to capital going forward, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $3.64 per share to $3.84 per share, an increase of 5.5%. This year marks the 9th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share payable on April 14, 2023 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 31, 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.
This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.
The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), including under the section entitled “Risk Factors”.
The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 6,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.3 million Canadians and originated approximately $10.1 billion in loans.
Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.
goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.
For further information contact:
Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788
Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
(905) 272-2788
Notes:
These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.
goeasy Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As At
As At
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash
62,654
102,479
Accounts receivable
25,697
20,769
Prepaid expenses
8,334
8,018
Income taxes recoverable
2,323
-
Consumer loans receivable, net
2,627,357
1,899,631
Investments
57,304
64,441
Lease assets
48,437
47,182
Property and equipment, net
35,856
35,285
Derivative financial assets
49,444
20,634
Intangible assets, net
138,802
159,651
Right-of-use assets, net
65,758
57,140
Goodwill
180,923
180,923
TOTAL ASSETS
3,302,889
2,596,153
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Revolving credit facility
148,646
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
51,136
57,134
Income taxes payable
-
27,859
Dividends payable
14,965
10,692
Unearned revenue
28,661
11,354
Accrued interest
10,159
8,135
Deferred tax liabilities, net
24,692
38,648
Lease liabilities
74,328
65,607
Secured borrowings
105,792
173,959
Revolving securitization warehouse facilities
805,825
292,814
Derivative financial liabilities
-
34,132
Notes payable
1,168,997
1,085,906
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,433,201
1,806,240
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
419,046
363,514
Contributed surplus
21,499
22,583
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,776
8,567
Retained earnings
426,367
395,249
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
869,688
789,913
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,302,889
2,596,153
goeasy Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE
Interest income
191,320
155,529
698,150
535,638
Lease revenue
25,219
27,663
103,414
112,371
Commissions earned
51,389
45,910
197,159
163,734
Charges and fees
5,398
5,328
20,613
14,979
273,326
234,430
1,019,336
826,722
OPERATING EXPENSES
BAD DEBTS
78,257
58,640
272,893
182,084
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
43,526
36,171
174,236
157,157
Stock-based compensation
2,621
2,772
10,053
8,875
Advertising and promotion
7,942
9,578
34,069
30,393
Occupancy
6,406
6,342
25,234
23,614
Technology costs
7,489
5,312
23,463
18,033
Loss on sale or write off of assets
20,549
2,580
20,549
2,580
Underwriting and collections
3,604
2,980
13,930
9,596
Other expenses
7,806
8,761
31,196
34,501
99,943
74,496
332,730
284,749
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
Depreciation of lease assets
8,516
9,157
33,547
35,844
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
5,249
4,791
20,160
18,207
Amortization of intangible assets
3,029
5,546
18,406
16,831
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,451
2,171
9,193
8,004
19,245
21,665
81,306
78,886
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
197,445
154,801
686,929
545,719
OPERATING INCOME
75,881
79,629
332,407
281,003
OTHER INCOME (LOSS)
(5,609)
8,371
(28,659)
114,876
FINANCE COSTS
(31,551)
(22,281)
(107,972)
(79,025)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
38,721
65,719
195,776
316,854
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)
Current
11,216
15,167
65,659
73,744
Deferred
(1,071)
591
(10,044)
(1,833)
10,145
15,758
55,615
71,911
NET INCOME
28,576
49,961
140,161
244,943
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
1.74
3.00
8.61
15.12
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
1.71
2.90
8.42
14.62
SEGMENT REPORTING
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
easyfinancial
easyhome
Corporate
Total
Revenue
Interest income
183,345
7,975
-
191,320
Lease revenue
-
25,219
-
25,219
Commissions earned
48,023
3,366
-
51,389
Charges and fees
4,518
880
-
5,398
235,886
37,440
-
273,326
Operating expenses
Bad debts
75,224
3,033
-
78,257
Other operating expenses
47,539
14,948
37,456
99,943
Depreciation and amortization
6,846
10,772
1,627
19,245
129,609
28,753
39,083
197,445
Operating income (loss)
106,277
8,687
(39,083)
75,881
Other loss
(5,609)
Finance costs
(31,551)
Income before income taxes
38,721
Income taxes
10,145
Net income
28,576
Diluted earnings per share
1.71
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
easyfinancial
easyhome
Corporate
Total
Revenue
Interest income
149,004
6,525
-
155,529
Lease revenue
-
27,663
-
27,663
Commissions earned
42,676
3,234
-
45,910
Charges and fees
4,335
993
-
5,328
196,015
38,415
-
234,430
Operating expenses
Bad debts
56,058
2,582
-
58,640
Other operating expenses
43,539
15,981
14,976
74,496
Depreciation and amortization
8,775
11,402
1,488
21,665
108,372
29,965
16,464
154,801
Operating income (loss)
87,643
8,450
(16,464
)
79,629
Other income
8,371
Finance costs
(22,281
)
Income before income taxes
65,719
Income taxes
15,758
Net income
49,961
Diluted earnings per share
2.90
Year Ended December 31, 2022
easyfinancial
easyhome
Corporate
Total
Revenue
Interest income
668,779
29,371
-
698,150
Lease revenue
-
103,414
-
103,414
Commissions earned
184,013
13,146
-
197,159
Charges and fees
16,736
3,877
-
20,613
869,528
149,808
-
1,019,336
Operating expenses
Bad debts
261,997
10,896
-
272,893
Other operating expenses
180,867
61,748
90,115
332,730
Depreciation and amortization
32,668
42,586
6,052
81,306
475,532
115,230
96,167
686,929
Operating income (loss)
393,996
34,578
(96,167)
332,407
Other loss
(28,659)
Finance costs
(107,972)
Income before income taxes
195,776
Income taxes
55,615
Net income
140,161
Diluted earnings per share
8.42
Year Ended December 31, 2021
($in 000's except earnings per share)
easyfinancial
easyhome
Corporate
Total
Revenue
Interest income
512,810
22,828
-
535,638
Lease revenue
-
112,371
-
112,371
Commissions earned
152,485
11,249
-
163,734
Charges and fees
11,056
3,923
-
14,979
676,351
150,371
-
826,722
Operating expenses
Bad debts
174,936
7,148
-
182,084
Other operating expenses
148,445
61,558
74,746
284,749
Depreciation and amortization
28,219
44,804
5,863
78,886
351,600
113,510
80,609
545,719
Operating income (loss)
324,751
36,861
(80,609)
281,003
Other income
114,876
Finance costs
(79,025)
Income before income taxes
316,854
Income taxes
71,911
Net income
244,943
Diluted earnings per share
14.62
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Variance
Variance
2022
2021
$ / bps
% change
Summary Financial Results
Revenue
273,326
234,430
38,896
16.6%
Bad debts
78,257
58,640
19,617
33.5%
Other operating expenses
99,943
74,496
25,447
34.2%
EBITDA1
81,001
100,508
(19,507)
(19.4%)
EBITDA margin1
29.6%
42.9%
(1,330 bps)
(31.0%)
Depreciation and amortization
19,245
21,665
(2,420)
(11.2%)
Operating income
75,881
79,629
(3,748)
(4.7 %)
Operating margin
27.8%
34.0%
(620 bps)
(18.2%)
Other (loss) income
(5,609)
8,371
(13,980)
(167.0%)
Finance costs
31,551
22,281
9,270
41.6%
Effective income tax rate
26.2%
24.0%
220 bps
9.2%
Net income
28,576
49,961
(21,385)
(42.8%)
Diluted earnings per share
1.71
2.90
(1.19)
(41.0%)
Return on assets
3.6%
7.9%
(430 bps)
(54.4%)
Return on equity
13.8%
25.0%
(1,120 bps)
(44.8%)
Return on tangible common equity1
21.8%
39.8%
(1,800 bps)
(45.2%)
Adjusted Financial Results1
Other operating expenses
87,877
80,206
7,671
9.6%
Efficiency ratio
32.2%
34.2%
(200 bps)
(5.8%)
Operating income
99,738
86,353
13,385
15.5%
Operating margin
36.5%
36.8%
(30 bps)
(0.8%)
Net income
51,026
47,644
3,382
7.1%
Diluted earnings per share
3.05
2.76
0.29
10.5%
Return on assets
6.3%
7.5%
(120 bps)
(16.0%)
Return on equity
24.6%
23.9%
70 bps
2.9%
Return on tangible common equity
35.9%
36.2%
(30 bps)
(0.8%)
Key Performance Indicators
Segment Financials
easyfinancial revenue
235,886
196,015
39,871
20.3%
easyfinancial operating margin
45.1%
44.7%
40 bps
0.9%
easyhome revenue
37,440
38,415
(975)
(2.5%)
easyhome operating margin
23.2%
22.0%
120 bps
5.5%
Portfolio Indicators
Gross consumer loans receivable
2,794,694
2,030,339
764,355
37.6%
Growth in consumer loans receivable
206,038
133,623
72,415
54.2%
Gross loan originations
632,355
506,853
125,502
24.8%
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1
36.2%
41.4%
(520 bps)
(12.6%)
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable
9.0%
9.6%
(60 bps)
(6.3%)
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1
66,040
59,452
6,588
11.1%
Potential monthly lease revenue1
7,868
8,193
(325)
(4.0%)
1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Variance
Variance
2022
2021
$ / bps
% change
Summary Financial Results
Revenue
1,019,336
826,722
192,614
23.3%
Bad debts
272,893
182,084
90,809
49.9%
Other operating expenses
332,730
284,749
47,981
16.9%
EBITDA1
351,507
438,921
(87,414)
(19.9 %)
EBITDA margin1
34.5%
53.1%
(1,860 bps)
(35.0%)
Depreciation and amortization
81,306
78,886
2,420
3.1%
Operating income
332,407
281,003
51,404
18.3%
Operating margin
32.6%
34.0%
(140 bps)
(4.1 %)
Other (loss) income
(28,659)
114,876
(143,535
)
(124.9 %)
Finance costs
107,972
79,025
28,947
36.6%
Effective income tax rate
28.4%
22.7%
570 bps
25.1%
Net income
140,161
244,943
(104,782)
(42.8 %)
Diluted earnings per share
8.42
14.62
(6.20)
(42.4 %)
Return on assets
4.8%
11.5%
(670 bps)
(58.3 %)
Return on equity
17.6%
36.7%
(1,910 bps)
(52.0%)
Return on tangible common equity1
28.4%
50.7%
(2,230 bps)
(44.0%)
Adjusted Financial Results1
Other operating expenses
342,422
307,931
34,491
11.2%
Efficiency ratio
33.6%
37.2%
(360 bps)
(9.7%)
Operating income
369,362
316,652
52,710
16.6%
Operating margin
36.2%
38.3%
(210 bps)
(5.5 %)
Net income
192,261
174,759
17,502
10.0%
Diluted earnings per share
11.55
10.43
1.12
10.7%
Return on assets
6.6%
8.2%
(160 bps)
(19.5 %)
Return on equity
24.2%
26.2%
(200 bps)
(7.6%)
Return on tangible common equity
36.4%
35.3%
110 bps
3.1%
Key Performance Indicators
Segment Financials
easyfinancial revenue
869,528
676,351
193,177
28.6%
easyfinancial operating margin
45.3%
48.0%
(270 bps)
(5.6%)
easyhome revenue
149,808
150,371
(563)
(0.4 %)
easyhome operating margin
23.1%
24.5%
(140 bps)
(5.7%)
Portfolio Indicators
Gross consumer loans receivable
2,794,694
2,030,339
764,355
37.6%
Growth in consumer loans receivable2
764,355
783,499
(19,144)
(2.4%)
Gross loan originations
2,377,606
1,594,480
783,126
49.1%
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1
37.7%
42.1%
(440 bps)
(10.5%)
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable
9.1%
8.8%
30 bps
3.4%
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1
258,474
260,104
(1,630)
(0.6%)
Potential monthly lease revenue1
7,868
8,193
(325)
(4.0%)
1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release. 2 Growth in consumer loans receivable for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare.
Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures
The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A, available on www.sedar.com.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income as stated
28,576
49,961
140,161
244,943
Impact of adjusting items
Bad debts
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans1
-
-
-
14,252
Other operating expenses
Write off of an intangible asset5
20,460
-
20,460
-
Corporate development costs6
-
-
2,314
-
Integration costs3
122
3,447
1,081
5,047
Transaction costs2
-
-
-
7,615
Depreciation and amortization
Amortization ...