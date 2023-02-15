U.S. markets closed

goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

goeasy Ltd.
·30 min read
goeasy Ltd.
goeasy Ltd.

Quarterly Loan Growth of $206 million, up 54% from $134 million
Net Charge Off Rate of 9.0%, down from 9.6%
Loan Portfolio of $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion
Quarterly Diluted EPS of $1.71; Adjusted Quarterly Diluted EPS1 of $3.05, up 11% from $2.76
Annual Diluted EPS of $8.42; Adjusted Annual Diluted EPS1 of $11.55, up 11% from $10.43
Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $3.84, up 5.5% from $3.64

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company produced loan originations of $632 million, up 25% compared to $507 million originated in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in lending was driven by strong performance across the Company’s entire range of products and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity loans, point-of-sale lending, and automotive financing.

The increased loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $206 million, which was up 54% from $134 million of loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. At quarter end, the gross consumer loan receivable portfolio was $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $273 million in the quarter, up 17% over the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the fourth quarter was 9.0%, in line with the Company’s target range of between 8.5% and 10.5% on an annualized basis, and 60 bps lower than 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The stable credit performance reflects the improved credit quality and product mix of the loan portfolio and the proactive credit and underwriting enhancements made throughout 2021 and 2022. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses also remained stable at 7.62%, compared to 7.58% in the prior quarter.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $75.9 million, down 5% from $79.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 27.8%, down from 34.0% in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was inadequate, and the additional investment necessary to complete development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. As such, the Company elected to write off capitalized software costs in 2022 in the amount of $20.5 million, associated with the loan management system being developed by the third-party. The matter is now closed, and the Company does not carry any additional liability. The Company does not anticipate this decision to affect its ability to achieve its long-term organic growth forecast and expects to further reduce its capital expenditures over the course of 2023 and 2024 by approximately $20 million.

After adjusting for items related to the acquisition of LendCare Capital Inc. (“LendCare”) and the previously mentioned non-recurring, non-cash write-off of capitalized software costs, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $99.7 million, up $13.4 million or an increase of 16% compared to $86.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was 36.5%, slightly down from 36.8% in the same period in 2021, primarily due to a higher level of loan growth resulting in an increase in the loan loss provision expense compared to the prior period. Efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 32.2%, down 200 bps from 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting improved operating leverage.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $28.6 million, down 43% from $50.0 million in the same period of 2021, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.71, down 41% from the $2.90 reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis, adjusted net income2 was a record $51.0 million, up 7% from $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $3.05, up 11% from $2.76 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on equity during the quarter was 13.8%, compared to 25.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items, adjusted return on equity1 was 24.6% in the quarter, up from 23.9% in the same period of 2021.

“The fourth quarter wrapped up a year of record growth, strong credit performance and improved operating leverage, further solidifying our position as a leader in the non-prime consumer credit market,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “With $206 million of organic growth in the fourth quarter, we finished 2022 with $2.79 billion in consumer loans. Moreover, despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the evolution of our product mix and disciplined approach to managing risk, served to produce strong credit performance, with an annualized net charge off rate of 9.0% in the quarter, down from 9.6% in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.05, up 11% over the fourth quarter of 2021, inclusive of an incremental expense of approximately $0.24 cents in diluted earnings per share related to the higher level of provision related to the elevated net loan growth over the prior year. For the full year of 2022, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $11.55, an 11% increase over 2021. I wish to thank the entire goeasy team for another year of tireless effort taking incredible care of our customers and merchant partners,” Mr. Mullins concluded.


Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Revenue of $236 million, up 20%

  • 39% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 33%

  • Record 66% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 61%

  • Record origination volumes in automotive financing and healthcare financing

  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to $4.9 million, an increase of 22.5%

  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 30.5%, down from 33.3%

  • Record operating income of $106 million, up 21%

  • Operating margin of 45.1%, up from 44.7%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $37.4 million, broadly flat year over year

  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $88.8 million, up 27%

  • Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $10.7 million, up 19% from $9.0 million

  • Operating income of $8.7 million, up 3%

  • Operating margin of 23.2%, up from 22.0%

Overall

  • 86th consecutive quarter of positive net income

  • 19th consecutive year of paying dividends and 9th consecutive year of a dividend increase

  • Total customers served nearly 1.3 million

  • Adjusted return on equity1 of 24.6%, up from 23.9%

  • Adjusted return on tangible common equity1 of 35.9%, down from 36.2%

  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 5.5%

  • Net debt to net capitalization4 of 71% on December 31, 2022, in line with the Company’s target leverage profile

Full Year Results

For the year of 2022, the Company funded $2.38 billion in loan originations, up 49% from $1.59 billion in 2021. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion as of December 31, 2021.

For the year of 2022, the Company produced record revenues of $1.02 billion, up 23% compared to $827 million in 2021. Operating income for the year was a record $332 million compared to $281 million in 2021, an increase of $51.4 million or 18%. Adjusted operating income2 was a record $369 million for the year of 2022, 17% higher compared to $317 million in the prior year. Efficiency ratio1 for the year of 2022 was 33.6%, down 360 bps from 37.2% in 2021.

Net income in the year was $140 million and diluted earnings per share was $8.42, compared to $245 million or $14.62 per share. After adjusting for non-recurring items, related to the write-off of intangible assets, acquisition of LendCare, corporate development costs and the fair value mark-to-market change in investments, adjusted net income2 for the year of 2022 was a record $192 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $11.55, compared to $175 million or $10.43 per share, increases of 10% and 11%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 17.6%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 24.2%, down from 26.2% in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $3.30 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 27% from $2.60 billion as at December 31, 2021, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

In November 2022, the Company issued 488,750 common shares including 63,750 common shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the syndicate of underwriters of the over-allotment option granted by the Company, at a price of $118.50 per common share, for gross aggregate proceeds of $57.9 million. The Company used the net proceeds to support the growth of its consumer loan portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

In December 2022, the Company established a new $200 million revolving securitization warehouse facility, structured and underwritten by Bank of Montreal. The new facility will be securitized by automotive consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiaries, easyfinancial Services Inc. and LendCare, and will have an initial term of two years and interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“CDOR”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 4.86% as of February 13, 2022, the interest rate would be 6.71%. The Company established an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates. The new securitization facility complements the Company’s existing $1.4 billion revolving securitization warehouse facility, which also bears an interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month CDOR plus 185 bps.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $66.0 million, up 11% from $59.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $973 million in total debt capacity as at December 31, 2022. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was at 5.5%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.7 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.

Future Outlook

The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2023 through 2025. The periods of 2023 and 2024 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook. The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio will gradually decline, while net charge off rates remain stable and operating margins expand. The forecasts outlined below contemplate the Company’s expected domestic organic growth plan and do not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses associated with its investments.

 

Forecasts for 2023

Forecasts for 2024

Forecasts for 2025

Gross consumer loans receivable at year end

$3.4B - $3.6B

$4.1B - $4.3B

$4.7B - $5.0B

Total Company revenue

$1.15B - $1.25B

$1.38B - $1.48B

$1.56B - $1.70B

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary      products)1

34.5% - 36.5%

33.5% - 35.5%

33.0% - 35.0%

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

8.5% - 10.5%

8.0% - 10.0%

8.0% - 10.0%

Total Company operating margin

36%+

37%+

38%+

Return on equity

22%+

22%+

22%+

“We are confident in the strength and resilience of our business model and remain well prepared to navigate the uncertain environment ahead. With favourable market conditions, we now expect to scale the consumer loan portfolio to nearly $5 billion in 2025, as we continue serving the 8.5 million non-prime Canadians that rely on access to credit for everyday financial needs,” Mr. Mullins continued, “In addition to executing our growth plan, we are focused on diligently managing our capital, to produce expanding operating margins and deliver attractive returns on equity for shareholders. With only a small share of the nearly $200 billion non-prime credit market, we are truly just getting started.”
  
Dividend

Based on its 2022 adjusted earnings and the Company’s confidence in its continued growth and access to capital going forward, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $3.64 per share to $3.84 per share, an increase of 5.5%. This year marks the 9th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share payable on April 14, 2023 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), including under the section entitled “Risk Factors”.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 6,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.3 million Canadians and originated approximately $10.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
(905) 272-2788


Notes:
These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.


goeasy Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

 

 

 

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As At

As At

 

 

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

 

62,654

102,479

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

25,697

20,769

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

8,334

8,018

 

Income taxes recoverable

 

 

2,323

-

 

Consumer loans receivable, net

 

 

2,627,357

1,899,631

 

Investments

 

 

57,304

64,441

 

Lease assets

 

 

48,437

47,182

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

35,856

35,285

 

Derivative financial assets

 

 

49,444

20,634

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

138,802

159,651

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

 

65,758

57,140

 

Goodwill

 

 

180,923

180,923

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

 

3,302,889

2,596,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving credit facility

 

 

148,646

-

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

51,136

57,134

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

-

27,859

 

Dividends payable

 

 

14,965

10,692

 

Unearned revenue

 

 

28,661

11,354

 

Accrued interest

 

 

10,159

8,135

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

24,692

38,648

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

74,328

65,607

 

Secured borrowings

 

 

105,792

173,959

 

Revolving securitization warehouse facilities

 

 

805,825

292,814

 

Derivative financial liabilities

 

 

-

34,132

 

Notes payable

 

 

1,168,997

1,085,906

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

2,433,201

1,806,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

419,046

363,514

 

Contributed surplus

 

 

21,499

22,583

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

2,776

8,567

 

Retained earnings

 

 

426,367

395,249

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

869,688

789,913

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

3,302,889

2,596,153

 


goeasy Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

191,320

 

155,529

 

698,150

 

535,638

 

 

Lease revenue

25,219

 

27,663

 

103,414

 

112,371

 

 

Commissions earned

51,389

 

45,910

 

197,159

 

163,734

 

 

Charges and fees

5,398

 

5,328

 

20,613

 

14,979

 

 

 

273,326

 

234,430

 

1,019,336

 

826,722

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BAD DEBTS

78,257

 

58,640

 

272,893

 

182,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

43,526

 

36,171

 

174,236

 

157,157

 

 

Stock-based compensation

2,621

 

2,772

 

10,053

 

8,875

 

 

Advertising and promotion

7,942

 

9,578

 

34,069

 

30,393

 

 

Occupancy

6,406

 

6,342

 

25,234

 

23,614

 

 

Technology costs

7,489

 

5,312

 

23,463

 

18,033

 

 

Loss on sale or write off of assets

20,549

 

2,580

 

20,549

 

2,580

 

 

Underwriting and collections

3,604

 

2,980

 

13,930

 

9,596

 

 

Other expenses

7,806

 

8,761

 

31,196

 

34,501

 

 

 

99,943

 

74,496

 

332,730

 

284,749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of lease assets

8,516

 

9,157

 

33,547

 

35,844

 

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

5,249

 

4,791

 

20,160

 

18,207

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

3,029

 

5,546

 

18,406

 

16,831

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,451

 

2,171

 

9,193

 

8,004

 

 

 

19,245

 

21,665

 

81,306

 

78,886

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

197,445

 

154,801

 

686,929

 

545,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME

75,881

 

79,629

 

332,407

 

281,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (LOSS)

(5,609)

 

8,371

 

(28,659)

 

114,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCE COSTS

(31,551)

 

(22,281)

 

(107,972)

 

(79,025)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

38,721

 

65,719

 

195,776

 

316,854

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)

 

 

 

 

 

Current

11,216

 

15,167

 

65,659

 

73,744

 

 

Deferred

(1,071)

 

591

 

(10,044)

 

(1,833)

 

 

 

10,145

 

15,758

 

55,615

 

71,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

28,576

 

49,961

 

140,161

 

244,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

1.74

 

3.00

 

8.61

 

15.12

 

 

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

1.71

 

2.90

 

8.42

 

14.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



SEGMENT REPORTING

 

 

 

 

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Interest income

183,345

7,975

-

 

191,320

 

Lease revenue

-

25,219

-

 

25,219

 

Commissions earned

48,023

3,366

-

 

51,389

 

Charges and fees

4,518

880

-

 

5,398

 

 

235,886

37,440

-

 

273,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Bad debts

75,224

3,033

-

 

78,257

 

Other operating expenses

47,539

14,948

37,456

 

99,943

 

Depreciation and amortization

6,846

10,772

1,627

 

19,245

 

 

129,609

28,753

39,083

 

197,445

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

106,277

8,687

(39,083)

 

75,881

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other loss

 

 

 

(5,609)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance costs

 

 

 

(31,551)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

38,721

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

 

10,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

28,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

1.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Interest income

149,004

6,525

-

 

155,529

 

Lease revenue

-

27,663

-

 

27,663

 

Commissions earned

42,676

3,234

-

 

45,910

 

Charges and fees

4,335

993

-

 

5,328

 

 

196,015

38,415

-

 

234,430

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Bad debts

56,058

2,582

-

 

58,640

 

Other operating expenses

43,539

15,981

14,976

 

74,496

 

Depreciation and amortization

8,775

11,402

1,488

 

21,665

 

 

108,372

29,965

16,464

 

154,801

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

87,643

8,450

(16,464

)

79,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

 

8,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance costs

 

 

 

(22,281

)

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

65,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

 

15,758

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

49,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

2.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2022

 

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Interest income

668,779

29,371

-

 

698,150

 

Lease revenue

-

103,414

-

 

103,414

 

Commissions earned

184,013

13,146

-

 

197,159

 

Charges and fees

16,736

3,877

-

 

20,613

 

 

869,528

149,808

-

 

1,019,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Bad debts

261,997

10,896

-

 

272,893

 

Other operating expenses

180,867

61,748

90,115

 

332,730

 

Depreciation and amortization

32,668

42,586

6,052

 

81,306

 

 

475,532

115,230

96,167

 

686,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

393,996

34,578

(96,167)

 

332,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other loss

 

 

 

(28,659)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance costs

 

 

 

(107,972)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

195,776

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

 

55,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

140,161

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

8.42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2021

($in 000's except earnings per share)

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Interest income

512,810

22,828

-

 

535,638

 

Lease revenue

-

112,371

-

 

112,371

 

Commissions earned

152,485

11,249

-

 

163,734

 

Charges and fees

11,056

3,923

-

 

14,979

 

 

676,351

150,371

-

 

826,722

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Bad debts

174,936

7,148

-

 

182,084

 

Other operating expenses

148,445

61,558

74,746

 

284,749

 

Depreciation and amortization

28,219

44,804

5,863

 

78,886

 

 

351,600

113,510

80,609

 

545,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

324,751

36,861

(80,609)

 

281,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

 

114,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance costs

 

 

 

(79,025)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

316,854

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

 

71,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

244,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

14.62

 



SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

 

 

 

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

Variance

Variance

2022

2021

$ / bps

% change

 

 

 

 

 

Summary Financial Results

 

 

 

 

Revenue

273,326

 

234,430

 

38,896

 

16.6%

 

Bad debts

78,257

 

58,640

 

19,617

 

33.5%

 

Other operating expenses

99,943

 

74,496

 

25,447

 

34.2%

 

EBITDA1

81,001

 

100,508

 

(19,507)

 

(19.4%)

 

EBITDA margin1

29.6%

 

42.9%

 

(1,330 bps)

 

(31.0%)

 

Depreciation and amortization

19,245

 

21,665

 

(2,420)

 

(11.2%)

 

Operating income

75,881

 

79,629

 

(3,748)

 

(4.7 %)

 

Operating margin

27.8%

 

34.0%

 

(620 bps)

 

(18.2%)

 

Other (loss) income

(5,609)

 

8,371

 

(13,980)

 

(167.0%)

 

Finance costs

31,551

 

22,281

 

9,270

 

41.6%

 

Effective income tax rate

26.2%

 

24.0%

 

220 bps

 

9.2%

 

Net income

28,576

 

49,961

 

(21,385)

 

(42.8%)

 

Diluted earnings per share

1.71

 

2.90

 

(1.19)

 

(41.0%)

 

Return on assets

3.6%

 

7.9%

 

(430 bps)

 

(54.4%)

 

Return on equity

13.8%

 

25.0%

 

(1,120 bps)

 

(44.8%)

 

Return on tangible common equity1

21.8%

 

39.8%

 

(1,800 bps)

 

(45.2%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Financial Results1

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

87,877

 

80,206

 

7,671

 

9.6%

 

Efficiency ratio

32.2%

 

34.2%

 

(200 bps)

 

(5.8%)

 

Operating income

99,738

 

86,353

 

13,385

 

15.5%

 

Operating margin

36.5%

 

36.8%

 

(30 bps)

 

(0.8%)

 

Net income

51,026

 

47,644

 

3,382

 

7.1%

 

Diluted earnings per share

3.05

 

2.76

 

0.29

 

10.5%

 

Return on assets

6.3%

 

7.5%

 

(120 bps)

 

(16.0%)

 

Return on equity

24.6%

 

23.9%

 

70 bps

 

2.9%

 

Return on tangible common equity

35.9%

 

36.2%

 

(30 bps)

 

(0.8%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Performance Indicators

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Financials

 

 

 

 

easyfinancial revenue

235,886

 

196,015

 

39,871

 

20.3%

 

easyfinancial operating margin

45.1%

 

44.7%

 

40 bps

 

0.9%

 

easyhome revenue

37,440

 

38,415

 

(975)

 

(2.5%)

 

easyhome operating margin

23.2%

 

22.0%

 

120 bps

 

5.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio Indicators

 

 

 

 

 

Gross consumer loans receivable

2,794,694

 

2,030,339

 

764,355

 

37.6%

 

Growth in consumer loans receivable

206,038

 

133,623

 

72,415

 

54.2%

 

Gross loan originations

632,355

 

506,853

 

125,502

 

24.8%

 

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

36.2%

 

41.4%

 

(520 bps)

 

(12.6%)

 

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

9.0%

 

9.6%

 

(60 bps)

 

(6.3%)

 

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1

66,040

 

59,452

 

6,588

 

11.1%

 

Potential monthly lease revenue1

7,868

 

8,193

 

(325)

 

(4.0%)

 

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

Variance

Variance

2022

 

2021

 

$ / bps

% change

 

 

 

 

 

Summary Financial Results

 

 

 

 

Revenue

1,019,336

 

826,722

 

192,614

 

23.3%

 

Bad debts

272,893

 

182,084

 

90,809

 

49.9%

 

Other operating expenses

332,730

 

284,749

 

47,981

 

16.9%

 

EBITDA1

351,507

 

438,921

 

(87,414)

 

(19.9 %)

 

EBITDA margin1

34.5%

 

53.1%

 

(1,860 bps)

 

(35.0%)

 

Depreciation and amortization

81,306

 

78,886

 

2,420

 

3.1%

 

Operating income

332,407

 

281,003

 

51,404

 

18.3%

 

Operating margin

32.6%

 

34.0%

 

(140 bps)

 

(4.1 %)

 

Other (loss) income

(28,659)

 

114,876

 

(143,535

)

(124.9 %)

 

Finance costs

107,972

 

79,025

 

28,947

 

36.6%

 

Effective income tax rate

28.4%

 

22.7%

 

570 bps

 

25.1%

 

Net income

140,161

 

244,943

 

(104,782)

 

(42.8 %)

 

Diluted earnings per share

8.42

 

14.62

 

(6.20)

 

(42.4 %)

 

Return on assets

4.8%

 

11.5%

 

(670 bps)

 

(58.3 %)

 

Return on equity

17.6%

 

36.7%

 

(1,910 bps)

 

(52.0%)

 

Return on tangible common equity1

28.4%

 

50.7%

 

(2,230 bps)

 

(44.0%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Financial Results1

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

342,422

 

307,931

 

34,491

 

11.2%

 

Efficiency ratio

33.6%

 

37.2%

 

(360 bps)

 

(9.7%)

 

Operating income

369,362

 

316,652

 

52,710

 

16.6%

 

Operating margin

36.2%

 

38.3%

 

(210 bps)

 

(5.5 %)

 

Net income

192,261

 

174,759

 

17,502

 

10.0%

 

Diluted earnings per share

11.55

 

10.43

 

1.12

 

10.7%

 

Return on assets

6.6%

 

8.2%

 

(160 bps)

 

(19.5 %)

 

Return on equity

24.2%

 

26.2%

 

(200 bps)

 

(7.6%)

 

Return on tangible common equity

36.4%

 

35.3%

 

110 bps

 

3.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Performance Indicators

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Financials

 

 

 

 

 

easyfinancial revenue

869,528

 

676,351

 

193,177

 

28.6%

 

easyfinancial operating margin

45.3%

 

48.0%

 

(270 bps)

 

(5.6%)

 

easyhome revenue

149,808

 

150,371

 

(563)

 

(0.4 %)

 

easyhome operating margin

23.1%

 

24.5%

 

(140 bps)

 

(5.7%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio Indicators

 

 

 

 

 

Gross consumer loans receivable

2,794,694

 

2,030,339

 

764,355

 

37.6%

 

Growth in consumer loans receivable2

764,355

 

783,499

 

(19,144)

 

(2.4%)

 

Gross loan originations

2,377,606

 

1,594,480

 

783,126

 

49.1%

 

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

37.7%

 

42.1%

 

(440 bps)

 

(10.5%)

 

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

9.1%

 

8.8%

 

30 bps

 

3.4%

 

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1

258,474

 

260,104

 

(1,630)

 

(0.6%)

 

Potential monthly lease revenue1

7,868

 

8,193

 

(325)

 

(4.0%)

 

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release. 2 Growth in consumer loans receivable for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare.


Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A, available on www.sedar.com.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


($in 000’s except earnings per share)

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

Net income as stated

28,576

 

49,961

 

140,161

 

244,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of adjusting items

 

 

 

 

Bad debts

 

 

 

 

Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans1

-

 

-

 

-

 

14,252

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Write off of an intangible asset5

20,460

 

-

 

20,460

 

-

 

Corporate development costs6

-

 

-

 

2,314

 

-

 

Integration costs3

122

 

3,447

 

1,081

 

5,047

 

Transaction costs2

-

 

-

 

-

 

7,615

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

Amortization ...

