ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

GoExpedi Names Jorge Ordonez as CFO

GoExpedi
·3 min read

With more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience, Ordonez to oversee GoExpedi's financial and treasury activities

Jorge Ordonez

Jorge Ordonez
Jorge Ordonez
Jorge Ordonez

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoExpedi, an innovative end-to-end digital supply chain and data analytics solutions company that is revolutionizing procurement and delivery of industrial supplies for heavy industries, today announced that it has named Jorge Ordonez as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ordonez brings 25 years of finance and accounting best practices management experience in international public companies including over 10 years in distribution and logistics as well as 10 years of CFO experience for private equity sponsored companies in software as a service, technology and equipment rental services. As GoExpedi's new CFO, he is responsible for overseeing the company's financial reporting and working capital needs.

"With our rapidly accelerating growth, ongoing investment activity and new industrial customers coming online, it was crucial that we bring on board an experienced financial leader who can help us successfully scale at a fast pace," said Tim Neal, GoExpedi CEO. "Jorge led one of the top medical equipment providers in the country as well as a leading industrial technology solutions provider. We'll greatly benefit from his diverse financial experience, helping us to become the leading digital industrial supply chain and data analytics providers in North America."

Most recently, Ordonez was CFO at US Med-Equip, a medical equipment provider which tripled in revenues. Prior to that, he was CFO for Detechtion Technologies, a global provider of Software as a Service and technology solutions to the energy industry. Before Detechtion, Jorge was CFO for Energy Solutions International, a global supplier of monitoring and decision support software and services for energy companies.

"I am honored to join GoExpedi, one of the most innovative industrial supply chain and data solutions providers out there, at this time of rapid growth," said Ordonez. "I look forward to working closely with GoExpedi's leadership team to support sustained financial success as the company expands into different geographies and sectors. My goals are to help the company continue its financial success and build optimized financial decision-making models and processes that will equip the company to scale and expand capital availability to continue its growth trajectory."

Ordonez graduated from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City with a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering and Computer Science. He received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

ABOUT GOEXPEDI

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its digital procurement platform. The company's innovative, end-to-end supply chain model with an average delivery time of 2.5 days ensures the right part, at the right time for customers in heavy industries. Staffed by experts with specialized in-market management experience and backed by patented innovative technology, GoExpedi delivers critical supplies and data faster, smarter and at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information on GoExpedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Linda Madden

Pierpont Communications

lmadden@piercom.com

+1 713-410-2869

