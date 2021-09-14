Gofore Plc: Composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Gofore Plc

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Gofore Oyj
·2 min read
GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 13.20

Composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Gofore Plc

The following members have been appointed to Gofore Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Timur Kärki, appointed by Timur Kärki

  • Petteri Venola, appointed by Petteri Venola

  • Mika Varjus, appointed by Mika Varjus

  • Sami Somero, appointed by Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Gofore Plc established the Shareholders’ Nomination Board on 29 April 2020. The Nomination Board has four members and three of those members are representatives appointed by the three largest shareholders, and one member is a board member appointed by the company’s Board of Directors from amongst themselves.

The representative of the largest shareholder, i.e. the shareholder that holds the most shares and votes on the first working day of September based on the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd, will be appointed as the Chair of the Nomination Board, unless the members of the Nomination Board unanimously decide otherwise. In the event that the representative of the largest shareholder also serves as the Chair of the company’s Board of Directors, they cannot be appointed as the Chair of the Nomination Board, but they can serve as a member thereof as a representative of the said shareholder. In this case, the members of the Nomination Board elect the Chair of the Nomination Board from among themselves.

The term of office of the members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board is valid until further notice, until the Annual General Meeting otherwise decides, and ends after the new Nomination Board has been appointed.

The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to upcoming annual general meetings and, where necessary, to any extraordinary general meetings concerning the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of board committee members. The now appointed Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2022 Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors by 31 January 2022.

Further enquiries:
Timur Kärki, Chair of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 828 5886
timur.karki@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


