Gofore Plc: Gofore appoints Ville Hurnonen as Director, Mergers and Acquisitions

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 2 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9:40

Gofore appoints Ville Hurnonen as Director, Mergers and Acquisitions

Digital transformation consultancy Gofore Plc has appointed Ville Hurnonen (48) as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions and member of the Group Executive Management Team. He will join Gofore from the position of Managing Director of Netwheels Oy and will start in his position on 4 December 2021. With this appointment Gofore strengthens its strategic target to grow through acquisitions.

Ville Hurnonen (MSc in Economics, Stud. of Tech.) has an extensive experience in the IT industry as CEO, Sales and Business Director and Consultant. Prior to joining Gofore, Hurnonen was leading Netwheels Oy for eight years, a SaaS-company for automotive sector, and a part of Sanoma Group. Previously Hurnonen has worked at Appelsiini Finland Oy, Elisa Corporation, Enfo Plc and Capnova Oy. Hurnonen is currently working also at Binary Design Agency Oy, and he is a member of the Board of Plantui Oy.

”I warmly welcome Ville to Gofore and to the Executive Management Team. We have successfully completed six company acquisitions since 2017, and they have all shaped what Gofore is today. I think we have succeeded in creating value for customers, shareholders and goforeans by increasing our capabilities in all areas of digital transformation. We will continue to execute our strategy in this path, and it is great to have Ville, who has extensive experience in the IT industry, to join our team”, says Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore.

According to Gofore’s growth strategy, the company aims for annual net sales growth exceeding 20%, of which roughly half is expected to come from acquisitions. Mergers and acquisitions will support growth in Finland as well as internationally, particularly in Germany, where Gofore has local operations. Hurnonen is responsible for M&A in both target locations, and he will also develop Gofore Group’s platform services and integration capability.

”I am happy to join Gofore and very excited about my role. It is great to be able to support the growth and internationalisation of this unique company. Thanks to my broad and versatile experience from the IT sector, I believe I can help the company to continue completing successful acquisitions and integrations. I am inspired by Gofore’s mission to create human-driven and ethical digital future”, Ville Hurnonen comments his appointment.

As of 4 December 2021, Gofore Group Executive Management Team is formed by the following persons:

Mikael Nylund, CEO

Teppo Talvinko, CFO

Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen, Director, Sales and Customer Value

Ville Hurnonen, Director, Mergers and Acquisitions

Petra Sievinen, Director, Marketing and Communications

Terhi Vesanen, Chief Growth Officer

Juha Virtanen, Director, Digital Services Development

Elja Kirjavainen, Director, Digital Change Advisory Services

Miika Nurminen, Director, Digital Quality Assurance

Sanna Hildén, Director, People Operations

Kalle Mäki, General Counsel

Media photo, Ville Hurnonen. Photo credit: Jonathan Melartin. https://goforeoyj.kuvat.fi/kuvat/FOR+MEDIA/Management+team/Ville+Hurnonen+Gofore.jpg

For further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Ville Hurnonen

Director, Mergers and Acquisitions as of 4 December 2021, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 50 433 5944

