U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.00
    -19.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,782.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,095.00
    -122.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.70
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    +0.97 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.00
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.31 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -0.80 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6070
    -0.3070 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,444.30
    +714.47 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.70
    +18.14 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s Business Review January-March 2022: Gofore’s growth continued and profitability improved – Organic growth 23%, employee number exceeded 1,000

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gofore Oyj
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOFORE.HE

GOFORE PLC
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
20 APRIL, 2022 AT 9.15 A.M. EET
INSIDER INFORMATION

Gofore Plc’s Business Review January-March 2022: Gofore’s growth continued and profitability improved – Organic growth 23%, employee number exceeded 1,000

  • Net sales grew by 40% and were 35.4 (25.2) million euros. The organic growth of net sales, 23% was especially significant and even faster than during year-end 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITA grew by 46% and was 5.1 million euros. Profitability improved compared to the corresponding period and was 14.4% (13.9%), although profitability was weakened by exceptionally high recruiting activity and a higher than normal level of sick leave due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation.

  • The number of employees grew to a total of 1,043 (792) people, the overall capacity standing at 959 (735) people. The number of employees grew by 191 during the quarter, with the Devecto acquisition and highly successful recruiting.

  • The excellent net sales increase from private sector customers was 61%, net sales growth from public sector customers was 30%.

  • Integrating Devecto, a company specialised in software development and testing of smart devices and machinery, and related testing systems, into Gofore has proceeded as planned.

Gofore publishes a compact business review on a monthly basis, and a more comprehensive business review for the first and the third quarter. The business review is attached to this release and can be found on Gofore’s IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/. The full review entails e.g. a market review, a long key figure table, an income statement and a balance sheet. This business review is not an IAS 34 compliant interim report, and the numbers are unaudited.

Key figures

Group, MEUR

1-3/2022

1-3/2021

Change

1-12/2021

Net sales

35.4

25.2

40%

104.5

Net sales, LTM, pro forma

122.9

Net sales organic growth, %

23%

8%

13%

Adjusted EBITA

5.1

3.5

46%

14.6

Adjusted EBITA, %

14.4%

13.9%

14.0%

EBITA

4.6

3.3

38%

14.5

EBIT

3.7

2.8

31%

12.2

Earnings per share (EPS)*

0.17

0.14

23%

0.61

Number of employees at end of period

1,043

792

32%

852

Overall capacity at end of period (FTE)

959

735

30%

789


* Earnings per share is equal whether diluted and undiluted.
Devecto Oy’s figures have been consolidated with Gofore Group’s numbers as of 3 January, 2022.
CCEA Finland Oy’s figures have been consolidated with Gofore Group’s numbers as of 1 March 2021.
Qentinel Finland Oy’s figures have been consolidated with Gofore Group’s numbers as of 1 September 2020.
Organic growth is defined by comparing the quarterly net sales in the Group income statement with the net sales of the previous reporting period’s corresponding quarter. The growth is calculated with a comparable Group structure using the Group structure of the time of reporting to calculate pro forma net sales for the corresponding period. The pro forma net sales include the impact of acquisitions and divestments and is unaudited.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

“Our organic growth accelerated further in the first quarter compared with the good year-end we had. This was driven by customer demand that continues to be strong, as well as our excellent success in recruiting. Employee turnover rate is also showing signs of slowing down compared with the challenging year 2021. Sales continued its growth rate especially within the private sector, but we also continued our good efforts on the public sector. What’s worth noting is that we are able to continuously expand our key customer accounts and deepen these good relationships.

What counts in deepening customer relationships is our growing capability. Our important priority in the beginning of the year, integrating Devecto that we acquired last January into Gofore, proceeded as planned. The intelligent industry access that this acquisition enables is a significant contribution to our growth! Also, we’ve been happy to once again find that Gofore is a company that an acquired company is easy to integrate to. Most importantly, we have focused on good management of our joint customers together with the Devecto team.

Russia’s invasion to Ukraine has caused us too concern, and we hope for a fast ending to the human suffering there. Gofore has no business operations in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine. The conflict is, however, possibly expected to have indirect impact through customer business risks.

The COVID19 pandemic has recently been less of a challenge to us, as our entire staff is accustomed to hybrid work. We have had a higher than normal amount of sick leave in the beginning of the year, but the virus has not endangered our service ability or our growth.”


Monthly net sales development in 2022

Month

Net sales,
MEUR 1

Pro forma LTM net sales 2

Number of employees 3

No. of workdays in Finland

Overall capacity,
FTE 4

Sub-contracting, FTE 5

March

13.3 (9.7)

122.9

1,043 (792)

23 (23)

959 (735)

155 (118)

February

11.3 (8.1)

120.3

1,015 (736)

20 (20)

942 (698)

153 (111)

January

10.8 (7.5)

118.5

993 (727)

20 (19)

917 (697)

147 (109)


Unless otherwise stated, comparing figures presented in brackets refer to the corresponding period of the previous year, unless stated otherwise. Devecto Oy’s figures have been consolidated into Gofore Group’s figures as of 3 January, 2022.
1) Net sales, MEUR (net sales in 2021) indicates the unaudited net sales for the month in question.
2) The last twelve months (LTM) pro forma net sales figure that the company uses tells the net sales for the Group structure of the time of reporting. The pro forma net sales include the impact of acquisitions and divestments and is unaudited.
3) Number of employees at the end of the review period.
4) Overall Capacity, FTE (Full Time Equivalent) figure shows the overall capacity of the Group's personnel, converted into a value corresponding to the number of full-time employees. The figure includes the entire personnel, regardless of their role. The figure is not affected by annual leave, time-off in lieu of overtime, sick leave or other short-term absences. Part-time agreement sand other long-term deviations from normal working hours reduce the amount of overall capacity in comparison with the total number of employees. The personnel capacity of corporate acquisitions has been accounted for as of the date of the acquisition.
5) Subcontracting, FTE (Full Time Equivalent) figure shows the overall amount of subcontracting used in invoiceable work, converted into a value corresponding to the number of full-time employees. The subcontracting of the companies acquired by Gofore has been accounted for as of the date of the acquisition.

Next financial disclosure

Gofore’s next financial disclosure will be the half-year report for January-June 2022 on Monday, 15 August, before which Gofore publishes monthly business reviews, at the beginning of the following month as soon as numbers are available.

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After J

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Netflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Losing customers for the first time in a decade, Netflix Inc. is throwing out all of its old rules.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe streaming leader will introduce a cheaper, advertising-supported option for subscribers in the next co

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Alibaba: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail Long-Term Growth, Says Analyst

    For a company with a market cap around the quarter of a trillion mark, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s one-year performance resembles that of a small-cap. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 60% of their value as a confluence of bearish developments have kept pushing the share price lower. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, given the latest domestic Omicron outbreak and international geopolitical uncertainties, investors should expect “more near-term pressures for BABA across its va

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • IBM Sales Growth Tops Estimates, Powered by Software and Consulting

    Big Blue also cheered investors by saying its full-year performance should be "at the very high end" of its previous forecast.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Reporting Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Rebounds, Netflix Crashes On Subscriber Fall, Tesla Earnings On Tap

    The market rally remains under pressure and divided. Investors should keep exposure modest and focus on leading sectors.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.