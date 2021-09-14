Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 13:15

Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan

As a part of the Gofore Group’s employee share savings plan, CrewShare, Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors has resolved today 14 September 2021 to issue a total of 19,854 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 26 March 2021.

In September 2018, Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors resolved to launch a new employee share savings plan for the Group employees. In the employee share savings plan, the participants have an opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries and use the savings amounts for the acquisition of Gofore shares at a reduced price (savings shares). The plan is described in more detail in the company announcement published on 28 September 2018 ( https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=856977&lang=en ).



On 16 February 2021 Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors resolved on the new plan period 2021–2022 of the share savings plan. The details of the new plan period were mainly conformed to follow the previous plan periods’ particulars. The details are described in more detail in the company announcement published on 16 February 2021 (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-archive/2175993/11469/en/Gofore-Plc-Gofore-Plc-resolved-to-launch-a-new-plan-period-in-the-employee-share-savings-plan.html/timezone/W.%20Europe%20Standard%20Time?dateformat=dd+MMMM+yyyy+HH%3amm%3ass).

The new shares are savings shares acquired for the participants in the plan with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 March—31 August 2021. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of EUR 18,2588 per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price at the official market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1—31 August 2021 with a 10% discount.

The new shares are expected to be entered into the Trade Register on or about 23 September 2021, and trading on the new shares at the Main market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to begin on 24 September 2021. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company shares is 15,072,085. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and assurance – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.





