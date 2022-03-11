U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's directed share issue for the transfer of shares in employee share savings plan

Gofore Oyj
2 min read
  • GOFORE.HE

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 MARCH 2022 AT 14:40

Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of shares in employee share savings plan

As a part of the Gofore Group’s employee share savings plan, CrewShare (“plan”), Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors has resolved today to issue a total of 26,279 new shares. The new shares issued account for matching shares paid on the basis of the savings period 2019–2020 (CrewShare 2019) and savings shares acquired with savings from the savings period 2021–2022 (CrewShare 2021). More detailed information about the plan and its savings periods were published in the company announcement on 28 September 2018 and 16 February 2021.

The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting held on 26 March 2021.

A total of 6,126 new shares are issued without consideration to the plan participants of CrewShare 2019 in accordance with the plan terms as a matching reward against the savings shares acquired with the savings from the savings period 2019–2020.

A total of 20,153 new shares are issued to the CrewShare 2021 participants with the second savings set of the savings period 2021–2022, i.e. the savings accrued during 1 September 2021 – 28 February 2022. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of EUR 21.1050 per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price at the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–28 February 2022 with a 10% discount. A total subscription price of the shares is EUR 425,330.

The new shares of the CrewShare 2019 plan are expected to be entered into the Trade Register on or about 21 March 2022, and trading in the new shares is expected to begin on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 22 March 2022, and the new shares of the CrewShare 2021 plan are expected to be entered into the Trade Register on or about 22 March 2022, and trading in the new shares is expected to begin on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 23 March 2022. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company shares is 15,370,322. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


