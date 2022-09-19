Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan

GOFORE PLC

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

19 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 4.20 p.m. EET

Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan

As a part of the Gofore Group’s employee share savings plan, CrewShare, Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors has resolved today, 19 September 2022, to issue a total of 28,570 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 25 March 2022.

On 24 January, 2022, Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors resolved to launch a new savings period of the employee share savings plan. Its details are mainly in line with previous savings periods. Gofore’s Board of Directors decided to launch the share savings plan in September 2018. The Group’s entire staff have the opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries and use the savings amounts for the acquisition of Gofore shares at a reduced price.



The new shares are savings shares acquired for the participants in the plan with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 March—31 August 2022. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of EUR 21,5917 per share, based on the trade volume weighted average share price at the official market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1—31 August 2022 with a 10% discount.

The new shares are expected to be entered into the Trade Register on or about 27 September 2022, and trading on the new shares at the Main market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to begin on 28 September 2022. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company’s shares is 15,398,892. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Read more:



Stock exchange release 24 January, 2022:

https://gofore.com/en/releases/gofore-plc-gofore-resolved-on-incentive-plans-for-the-groups-employees-and-key-personnel/



Company release 28 September 2018:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-archive/1586430/11469/en/Gofore-Plc-Gofore-Plc-launches-employee-share-savings-plan.html/timezone/W.%20Europe%20Standard%20Time?dateformat=dd+MMMM+yyyy+HH%3amm%3ass

Story continues

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.









