Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s new shares registered in the trade register

Gofore
·1 min read

Gofore Plc
Stock Exchange Release
30 September, 2022 at 8 a.m. EET

Gofore Plc’s new share registered in the trade register


As previously announced, Gofore Plc has decided on a directed share issue on 19 September 2022, for the transfer of savings shares based on the employee share savings plan, CrewShare 2022-2023.

A total of 28,570 new shares have been entered into the Trade Register today, on 30 September 2022. After the trade registration the total amount of shares is 15,398,892. The share subscription price EUR 616,875.11 will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The new shares will be traded on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 3 October 2022.

Mikael Nylund, CEO
Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


