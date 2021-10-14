U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.00
    +13.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,350.00
    +93.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,818.25
    +54.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.30
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +0.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    +0.3330 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,892.71
    +1,779.31 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,374.29
    +39.89 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,507.46
    +367.18 (+1.30%)
     

Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 July – 30 September 2021: Net sales and profitability improved – Net sales in September surpassed EUR 10 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gofore Oyj
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 14 OCTOBER 2021 AT 8:00

Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 July – 30 September 2021: Net sales and profitability improved – Net sales in September surpassed EUR 10 million

Gofore Plc’s net sales in the third quarter of 2021 (1 July – 30 September 2021) amounted to EUR 21.6 million (2020: EUR 16.3 million), totalling a growth of 32.7% from last year.

The group’s adjusted EBITA for the third quarter amounted to EUR 2.7 million (EUR 1.9 million), corresponding to 12.5% of net sales (11.5%). The adjusted EBITA for the quarter increased by 44.3% from last year. The group EBITA for the quarter amounted to EUR 2.7 million (EUR 1.6 million), corresponding to 12.5% of net sales (9.7%).

The group's net sales for January–September (1 January – 30 September 2021) were EUR 73.3 million (EUR 53.7 million), up by 36.6%. The group's adjusted EBITA for the period was EUR 9.6 million (EUR 7.5 million), corresponding to 13.2% of net sales (14.0%). The group's EBITA amounted to EUR 9.5 million (EUR 6.5 million), corresponding to 12.9% of net sales (12.1%).

Gofore’s net sales in September 2021 amounted to EUR 10.4 million (EUR 8.3 million). At the end of September, the group employed a total of 814 persons (716 persons).

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

“In September, we achieved a colossal symbolic milestone, as our monthly net sales for the very first time surpassed EUR 10 million. Net sales for September grew by 25% from last year. Most of the growth in September was organic. Growth for the entire quarter was solid at 32%. Taking into account the summer holiday period included in the third quarter, also profitability was at a good level. Adjusted EBITA grew by 44% year-on-year.

During the autumn, a profuse discourse has been ongoing in our industry concerning recruitment challenges, increased employee turnover and the post-corona turmoil in the labour market. However, even in September, we recruited new experts and our number of employees is increasing steadily, albeit the market situation is not easy. We have welcomed new faces in many different areas of expertise, including test automation and advisory services, along with technical and software development expertise.

In the market relevant to Gofore, the favourable development has persisted throughout the year and continues to be discernible. The demand for our services is strong and customers are investing in digital transformation, undoubtedly partly driven by the experiences gained during the coronavirus pandemic.

The social and health care reform that is of great importance for us was launched in Finland in the summer, and is in full swing. In terms of their backgrounds, the new welfare areas are all at slightly different starting points both in terms of their capabilities and their execution. The work has started on a broad front and the areas have applied for government grants related to the ICT transformation to support this change. Our experts are also already involved in the ICT and other projects in several different areas.

From the customer front, I would also like to highlight the nationally significant AuroraAI development work. In April, we announced that we had signed an agreement with DigiFinland Oy for the implementation of a chatbot software platform that utilises artificial intelligence as part of the national AuroraAI programme and its implementation phase in 2021–2022. This autumn, our role in implementing the programme was further solidified, as we agreed with DigiFinland on chatbot service design and cloud environment development, and, during the summer and early autumn, our team commenced their work with the AuroraAI project of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency in core component development tasks. The objective of the national AuroraAI programme is to facilitate citizens’ access to the services of different organisations in a timely and personalised manner in different situations of life and to improve the cost-efficiency and effectiveness of the provision of public services. We have participated in the programme from the very beginning.

Gofore's investments in developing employee experience and employer image are consistently reflected in its success in surveys measuring employer brand. We have ranked in the top 10 in the Young Professional Attraction Index (YPAI) 2021, which lists Finland's most attractive employers. In the September survey, we ranked seventh. The survey, carried out by Academic Work, highlights young people's desire to work for well-known brands with a promising future and the reputation of an innovative employer”.

The company complies with the half-yearly reporting stipulated by the Finnish Securities Market Act. In addition, Gofore publishes a monthly business review, containing the net sales and the number of personnel for the month ended, along with the comparison figures. The reviews also contain other key indicators and a comparison of the key figures between different periods, which facilitates the monitoring of the company’s growth strategy. The featured figures include the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) overall capacity and the FTE figures for subcontracting. Furthermore, in connection with the business reviews for March and September, also EBITA, adjusted EBITA and EBITA, % for the quarter ending in that month, along with the comparison figures are published. The figures presented in the reviews are unaudited. Business reviews are published as soon as possible after the figures are confirmed at the beginning of the following month. The exception is the figures for January which are included in the financial statements release and July figures, which are included in the half-year report. This business review was not devised in accordance with the IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting standard.

The company uses adjusted EBITA as an indicator of operative profitability. The calculation formulas for the key figures have been published in Gofore's financial statements for 2020 and can also be found on the company's website under calculation formulas for key figures: https://gofore.com/en/invest/gofore-as-an-investment/key-figures/.

Quarterly development

Group

Q1/20211

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

Net sales, MEUR

25.2

26.4

21.6

EBITA, MEUR, adjusted

3.5

3.4

2.7

EBITA-%, adjusted

13.9%

13.0%

12.5%

Group

Q1/2020

Q2/2020

Q3/20202

Q4/2020

Net sales, MEUR

18.8

18.6

16.3

24.3

EBITA, MEUR, adjusted

3.2

2.5

1.9

3.3

EBITA-%, adjusted

16.8%

13.3%

11.5%

13.5%

Growth-%

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

Net sales, growth-%

34.1%

42.5%

32.7%

EBITA, adjusted, growth-%

10.7%

39.5%

44.3%

1 CCEA Oy’s figures have been consolidated into those of the Gofore Group since 1 March 2021.
2 Qentinel Finland Oy figures have been consolidated into those of the Gofore Group since 1 September 2020.


The table is updated as the year progresses.

Month (2021)

Net sales,
MEUR

Number of employees at end of period

Number of working days in Finland

Overall capacity,
FTE1

Subcontracting, FTE2

September

10.4 (8.3)

814

22 (22)

757

119

August

8.5 (5.6)

803

22 (21)

746

105

July

2.7 (2.4)

797

22 (23)

746

38

June

9.1 (6.1)

803

21 (21)

755

108

May

8.8 (6.0)

799

20 (19)

755

109

April

8.5 (6.4)

791

20 (20)

743

112

March

9.7 (6.8)

790

23 (22)

735

118

February

8.1 (5.9)

736

20 (20)

689

111

January

7.5 (6.1)

727

19 (21)

679

109

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of the previous year. CCEA Oy’s figures have been consolidated with those of the Gofore Group since 1 March 2021.

1 The overall capacity, FTE (Full Time Equivalent) figure shows the overall capacity of the Group's personnel, converted into a value corresponding to the number of full-time employees. The figure includes the entire personnel, regardless of their role. The figure is not affected by annual leave, time-off in lieu of overtime, sick leave or other short-term absences. Part-time agreements and other long-term deviations from normal working hours reduce the amount of overall capacity in comparison with the total number of employees.
2 The subcontracting, FTE (Full Time Equivalent) figure shows the overall amount of subcontracting used in invoiced work, converted into a value corresponding to the number of full-time employees.

Further enquiries:
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • China property shares slide as Evergrande crisis reverberates

    Shares of Chinese real estate firms fell further on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week, spooking investors. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Finally Does This; AMD Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures rose modestly Wednesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally attempt had a decent session on the major indexes, closing near highs as the 10-year Treasury yield retreated. AMD stock, CrowdStrike, Bill.com and Sea Limited moved above buy points.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best artificial intelligence and robotics stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Machines are becoming smarter everyday. Even chess professionals […]

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.