U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -10.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,372.75
    -53.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.00
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.06
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.36
    +4.77 (+18.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3494
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7560
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,746.09
    -1,918.01 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.42
    +526.74 (+217.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.56
    -89.57 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Gofore Plc: Gofore resolved on incentive plans for the Groups employees and key personnel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gofore Oyj
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GBPAOA=X
  • AOA=X
  • GBP=X
  • GOFORE.HE

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 24 JANUARY 2022 AT 13:25

Gofore resolved on incentive plans for the Groups employees and key personnel


Gofore Plc resolved to launch a new plan period in the employee share savings and reward plan

The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc has resolved on the new plan period 2022–2023 of CrewShare share savings plan established in 2018. The details of the new plan period will mainly be conformed to follow the previous plan period’s particulars.

Over 480 Gofore Group employees have participated in the CrewShare plan since its initiation.

The new plan period will commence on 1 March 2022 and end on 28 February 2023. The Plan is offered to all, approximately 990, Gofore employees. Invited employees will be offered an opportunity to save a proportion of their regular salaries (EUR 50–400 per month). The accrued savings will be used for the acquisition of the Gofore shares biannually following the publications of the Half-year Report in September 2022 and financial statements release for the year 2022 in March 2023. Participation in the Plan is voluntary, and an employee will participate in the Plan for one plan period at a time.

After a holding period Gofore will grant the employees participating in the Plan one free matching share against every three shares acquired with savings as a gross reward. The prerequisites for receiving matching shares are that a participant holds the acquired shares for the entire holding period, and that their employment at Gofore has not terminated before the end of the holding period. The holding period will end on 28 February 2025.

As a new element to the previous plan periods, the participant can earn 1–1.5 performance based matching shares against every three shares acquired with savings as a gross reward if the target set by the Board for group’s annual adjusted EBITA percentage will been reached for the financial year 2022. Thus, the maximum amount of matching shares received by the participant can be 2.5 shares against every three shares acquired.

The total amount of all savings of the plan period 1 March 2022–28 February 2023 may not exceed EUR 1,600,000, which corresponds to 72,562 shares calculated at a share price of EUR 22.05 per share including a 10% discount on share price closed on 21 January 2022.

Any dividends to be paid on shares acquired with savings and on matching shares given in the Plan will be reinvested into acquisition of additional shares on the next potential acquisition date. These shares will have an equal right to matching shares.

Matching shares will be paid partly in the company’s shares and partly in cash as soon as possible after the end of the holding period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the matching shares to a participant. The matching shares are freely transferable after their transfer on the participant’s book-entry account.

The intention is that the company will resolve on share issues to subscribe for the shares to be acquired with the accumulated savings at a 10% discount. The intention is that the company will resolve on the share issues before the acquisition of shares.

The Board of Directors will resolve on the following plan period and its details separately.

Read more: Gofore Plc launches employee share savings plan (28 September 2018)
https://gofore.com/en/releases/gofore-plc-gofore-plc-launches-employee-share-savings-plan/

Gofore Plc resolved on a new share-based incentive plan for the key personnel

The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the group’s key personnel. The aim is to align the objectives of the shareholders and key personnel for increasing the value of the company in the long-term, to commit the key employees to work for the company and to offer them a competitive incentive scheme that is based on earning and accumulating shares.

The Performance Share Plan 2022–2024 consists of a three (3) year performance period, covering the financial years of 2022–2024. The Board may decide annually on new performance periods.

In the plan, the target group is given an opportunity to earn Gofore Plc shares based on performance. The potential rewards based on the plan will be paid after the end of each performance period. The reward will be paid partly in Gofore Plc shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended for covering taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the participants. In general, no reward is paid if the participant’s employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment. During the performance period, the reward is based on the group's average adjusted EBITA percentage and average revenue growth measured cumulatively for the financial years 2022–2024. The value of the targeted maximum rewards to be paid will correspond to an approximate maximum total of 20,200 Gofore Plc shares including also the cash proportion. Depending on the development of the adjusted EBITA percentage, the definite maximum value of the rewards to be paid will correspond an approximate amount of 33,300 Gofore Plc shares including also the cash proportion.

During the performance period, approximately 26 persons, including the CEO and other Gofore Management Team members, belong to the target group of the performance period.

Further enquiries:

Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 990 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 105 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Winter Is Here’ for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- One after the other, stock market bears say their calls have finally been vindicated. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson is the latest to claim his warnings were spot on.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged more than 28% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • European stocks join Asia sell-off as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

    European stock markets started the week in the red as worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine dents sentiment and investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A record stock plunge for a flavoring and fragrances company has erased half of its chairwoman’s wealth, in the latest example of fortunes getting lost and a reminder for investors of the risks in Asia’s wild markets. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSo

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Bruta

  • Should You Buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Pfizer Inc...