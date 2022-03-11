U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Gofore Plc: Managers’ transactions – Hildén

Gofore Oyj
  • GOFORE.HE

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 MARCH 2022 AT 16:00

Managers' Transactions – Hildén

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hildén, Sannaleena
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220311114152_20
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 114 Unit price: 21.105 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 114 Volume weighted average price: 21.105 EUR

Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 715 3660
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


