Gofore Plc: Managers’ transactions – Kirjavainen

Gofore Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • GOFORE.HE

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 8 MARCH 2022 AT 13:00

Managers' Transactions – Kirjavainen

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: EMK Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Elja Kirjavainen
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Gofore Oyj
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11073/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11882 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 11882 Volume weighted average price: 22.2 EUR

Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 715 3660
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


