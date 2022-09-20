U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Talvinko

Gofore
·1 min read

GOFORE PLC 
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 EET

 

Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Talvinko
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Talvinko, Teppo
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220920100041_35
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-19
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 87 Unit price: 21.5917 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 87 Volume weighted average price: 21.5917 EUR

Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc 
tel. +358 40 715 3660 
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com


 

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.



